Though the GNU is on shaky ground, it is unlikely that any of the parties will pull out.

The government of national unity (GNU) has faced a rocky road since its formation following the 2024 general election.

The two main partners, the ANC and the DA, have clashed over numerous issues since forming a government together.

Despite this, both parties have said they will remain in the GNU.

