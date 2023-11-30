News anchor Cathy Mohlahlana announces her departure from Newzroom Afrika

Cathy Mohlahlana had just recently returned to the screens on Newzroom Afrika after being on maternity leave.

News anchor Cathy Mohlahlana unexpectedly announced that she is leaving news channel, Newzroom Afrika, stating Thursday’s broadcast will be her last on the channel.

“Tonight will be my final broadcast with Newzroom Afrika. I have decided to leave the organisation, and I continue to wish them well,” she wrote on her personal Twitter account.

The short statement thanked viewers glaringly not appreciating her employer. “I would not be who I am without your support as viewers. You have given me more than I could ever ask for. Thank you.”

Mohlahlana’s exit follows that of Athi Mtongana in early October.

“No, I am not floor-crossing nor am I going to be a spokesperson. Thanks,” said news broadcaster Athi Mtongana, after announcing her leaving.

Newzroom Afrika was yet to respond to The Citizen‘s request for comment at the time of publishing. The story will be updated when the comment is received.

Just returned to air

In December the news channel announced that Mohlahlana would be going on leave.

“Newzroom Afrika’s News at Prime anchor Cathy Mohlahlana will be on maternity leave in mid-December, with Thembekile Mrototo standing in as prime anchor for the next few months,” the channel’s statement read last year.

The broadcaster gave birth to twins in January as Mrototo held the helm in the prime time slot. In April she broke her silence saying motherhood had her hands full, but confirmed that she’d be returning to her role on SA FM.

In May when the channel celebrated its four-year anniversary, they confirmed Mohlahlana would return to screens in June to co-anchor with Mrototo.

“The month of June sees a refreshed line-up of talent with the much-anticipated return of Newzroom Afrika’s own Cathy Mohlahlana, who will continue to co-anchor The Pulse with Stephen Grootes from 5-6pm, before she is joined by Thembekile Mrototo to form a dynamic duo in the prime-time 6-8pm slot,” averred the statement.

“Mrototo, who has quickly established himself as a burgeoning talent in his own right, will then take over for a solo stint between 8-9pm, where he will continue with focused, punchy and relevant news.”

Where to?

Mohlahlana is yet to announce her next move, but some of her followers were quick to assume that she was heading to a competitor, as they did with Athi. But industry peers, colleagues, organisations and ordinary South Africans have wished her well.

