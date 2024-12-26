2024 recap: The six worst natural disasters around the world

Kenya's first-ever cyclone, typhoons in Asia and flooding on unprecedented levels in Spain and South America – 2024 was a year of disasters.

Pedestrians stand next to piled up cars following deadly floods in Sedavi, south of Valencia, eastern Spain, on 30 October 2024. Picture: Jose Jordan / AFP

Mother Nature was not kind to Planet Earth this year.

Disaster after disaster struck, with some countries experiencing their first-ever cyclone and others experiencing landslides, flooding or volcanic eruptions on levels not seen in decades.

Taiwan saw seven people die and over 700 injured when the most powerful earthquake in 25 years rattled the area.

Hundreds of thousands evacuated India in light of a major cyclone and flooding forced thousands to flee their homes in Sudan and Russia during the year. Shanghai even saw its worst storm since 1949.

Yet none of these make our list of the top six worst natural disasters, which has been drawn objectively from the extent of damage in numbers – especially lives lost – and the impact of people’s livelihoods.

Kenya’s first-ever cyclone affects millions

Cyclones Hidaya and IALY hit east Africa in May, worsening the flooding that had already been caused by weeks of torrential rains. Schools were closed, homes were lost and hundreds died over an extended period.

According to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy at least 1.6 million people were affected, 473 died and more than 410 000 were displaced by the end of it, months later.

People carry a body that was trapped in debris during ongoing rescue operation after flash floods in Kamuchira village, in Mai Mahiu, Kenya, 30 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Over half of the deaths (291) were in Kenya, with at least 155 people in Tanzania and 49 people in Uganda.

“The flooding, coming after years of drought, has increased overall displacement in Eastern Africa and exacerbated acute food insecurity, disease outbreaks and damage to infrastructure,” the centre said.

In May, UN OCHA indicated that more than 48.1 million people, mainly in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan, were projected to face acute food insecurity.

This was the first time in recorded history that Kenya experienced a Cyclone.

Typhoon Yagi claims over 800 in Asia

Typhoon Yagi, or Severe Tropical Storm Enteng, left widespread devastation in Southeast Asia and South China over roughly two weeks in September.

Besides the destruction of tens of thousands of homes, structures, roads and railways, the storm killed at least 433 people in Myanmar (formerly Burma, where a regional conflict is already unfolding), 322 people in Vietnam, 52 in Thailand, 21 in the Philippines, and some more in Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, and Laos.

A handout photo made available by Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) shows CIB personnel helping flood victims during flooding due to heavy rain in urban areas of Chiang Rai Province, northern of Thailand, 12 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CENTRAL INVESTIGATION BUREAU

Hundreds of flood victims were hospitalised while more than 100 people are still missing.

The disaster also sorely affected services in these nations.

This aerial picture shows the collapsed Phong Chau bridge over the Red River in Phu Tho province on September 9, 2024, after Super Typhoon Yagi hit northern Vietnam. Picture: AFP

In the wake of the typhoon, the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, European Union, the Red Cross Society of China, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, among others, each sent millions of US dollars to these affected nations.

Indian billionaire businessman Gautam Adani also gave US$1 million to Vietnam.

Rain, flooding and landslides destroy swathes of cropland in Ethiopia

Heavy rains caused massive landslides and flooding in 14 districts in Ethiopia in July and August.

Exact figures differ on how many people lost their lives but it is thought to be at least 300. At least 229 people were killed in the worst landslide in the Geze-Gofa district.

People stand at the bottom of a landslide that occurred in the Geze-Gofa district. Picture: Gofa Zone Government Communication Affairs Department/ESN / AFP

According to reliefweb, the rains – far more extensive than normally at this time of year – displaced more than 100 000 people. At least 8 000 hectares of cropland were damaged, more than 100 livestock died and 300 houses were destroyed.

Spain’s worst flooding in decades

Spain suffered a rare disaster that claimed at least 212 lives in October.

The worst flash floods seen in Europe since floods in Portugal in 1967 ruined the homes of thousands, disrupted infrastructure for kilometres and piled cars like toys in the street.

Residents gather in the street next to a pile of cars on 31 October 2024 after flash floods affected the town of Massanassa, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain. Picture: JOSE JORDAN / AFP

Residents were urged to stay indoors in the worst areas while rescuers were assisted by the army, sniffer dogs and drones in their search for survivors.

Two weeks later, a new weather alert was issues for extreme rain and flooding in the Costa del Sol region in mid-November.

Thousands were evacuated from their homes with memories of destruction still fresh in their minds.

Brazil flooding forces nearly 19 000 into shelters

Above-average rainfall was again the culprit of a disaster in Brazil between April and May.

A total 147 municipalities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil were hit. There was significant flooding and landslides in both urban and rural areas and this was declared a disaster situation.

According to state data, there were:

• 173 deaths;

• 38 missing people;

• 423 486 displaced individuals;

• 18 854 people in shelters; and

• 806 people injured.

Flood victims take shelter at the State Center for Sports Training (CETE) in the Menino Deus neighborhood in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on 8 May, 2024. Picture: Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP

During this time. the Pan American Health Organization and World Health Organization recommended immunization for people to prevent disease in crisis situations.

They also urged the deployment of a senior field epidemiologist and the implementation of an early warning system, delivery of emergency backpacks for patient care, and strengthening of health emergency coordination mechanisms.

This is in Rio Grande do Sul (Brazil) now. Friends sending messages as they are escaping the flood. River raised by 5.3 meters. People had to be moved standing in trucks. Families torn apart. Hundreds of thousands evacuated in ~300 cities lacking basics like clean water & food. pic.twitter.com/rIcbipsscR — Isabella M. Weber (@IsabellaMWeber) May 8, 2024

Successive major storms batter Philippines, killing hundreds

The sixth major storm to hit the Philippines in a month brought wind speeds of 185km/h on 17 and 18 November. Super Typhoon Man-yi killed a handful of people in two regions over those days to increase the death toll from severe weather to at least 179.

The incidents prompted the United Nations to request $32.9 million in aid for the worst-affected regions.

Thousands have been left homeless and crops and livestock have been wiped out.

Residents evacuate from their flooded homes due to a swollen river caused by heavy rains and induced by Super Typhoon Man-yi in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan province on November 18, 2024. – Floodwaters submerged houses and highways in the northern Philippines on November 18 after water released from a dam following Typhoon Man-yi caused a major river to break its banks. (Photo by John Dimain / AFP)

About 20 big storms and typhoons hit the Southeast Asian nation or its surrounding waters each year, killing scores of people, but it is rare for multiple such weather events to take place in a small window.

Climate change is increasing the intensity of storms, leading to heavier rains, flash floods and stronger gusts.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in Manila for talks with his Philippine counterpart and President Marcos, announced an additional $1 million in humanitarian aid to victims of the recent storms.

Thankfully, many people were evacuated before the storms hit.