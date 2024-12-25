More rainfall with cooler conditions expected across SA for last weekend of 2024

Scattered thundershowers expected in the interior and eastern parts of the country.

Scattered showers and cooler conditions are expected to persist in the eastern parts of South Africa and the interior as the country heads into the last weekend of 2024.

After a prolonged heatwave earlier this month, forecasters initially anticipated about 5mm-20mm rainfall over Gauteng and surrounding areas this past weekend, with residents reporting 30 mm rainfall in Deneysville, 10mm rainfall in Klerksdorp and 9mm rainfall in Pretoria North.

Rain anticipated with cooler conditions

South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said incidents of damaging winds and flash-flooding across South Africa for several remaining days of 2024 are expected.

Thobela explained the continuous flow of moisture from countries north of South Africa will be one reason for the expected showery conditions this week.

“Additionally, a surface high pressure will extend its ridge into eastern South Africa, with a surface trough over the west-central interior,” he added.

Forecaster Samkelisiwe Thwala said we can expect more rain to fall with cooler conditions going into the weekend.

“On Boxing Day most parts of the country can expect isolated showers and thundershowers are expected except for the north-eastern and south-western regions.

“Thunderstorms will be scattered across Gauteng, North West, the Free State as well as over the northern parts of the Northern Cape,” she said.

“Rain is expected on Friday along the south coast of the Western Cape with some moisture coming in from the north of the country bringing in scattered thundershowers in the east and central parts of the country,” she added.

Thwala said similar conditions are forecasted for this weekend, with more scattered thundershowers expected in the interior and eastern parts of the country.

Flooding

Hennops Rivier Revival founder Tarryn Johnston has warned residents not to cross bridges with water flowing over following severe flooding that has caused extensive damage in the Centurion area this past week around Hennops River and Sesmyl Spruit with the downpours of rainfall.

Johnston said the rains last weekend saw roads flooded and closed, broken and blocked with debris, including garbage and fallen trees.

“Vehicles have been washed away, and tragically, there have been fatalities. Stay safe and avoid these areas at all costs,” she said.

Johnston said despite most of the road being cleared following the last floods, she would still urge residents to be vigilant as more disruptive rain has been forecasted until the weekend.

It is also unclear if the man who went missing on Monday after he allegedly fled from security in Centurion and jumped into the Hennops River has been found yet.

