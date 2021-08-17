Taliban takeover: SA calls for rule of law, protection of human rights in Afghanistan

Citizen reporter

The South African government on Tuesday said it was concerned by the plight of thousands of displaced Afghanis seeking safety and security amid the deepening crisis in Afghanistan.

This follows the seizure of the Afghani capital, Kabul, at the weekend by the Taliban following the collapse of President Ashraf Ghani’s government.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has called on the “authority in power” to ensure that the rule of law, human rights and safety of all Afghans and foreign nationals alike are protected.

“We wish to appeal to all military and security groups to exercise the utmost restraint and protect the lives and property of the people,” said Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela in a statement.

“The South African government furthermore encourages all Afghan parties involved in the internal conflict to ceaselessly search for a solution through dialogue, restoration of stability and an orderly transition to a new government.”

Stranded South Africans

Monyela said Dirco had established – via the South African High Commission in Islamabad in Pakistan – contact with a number of South African nationals based in Afghanistan.

He said this was to ensure their safety and to provide the necessary consular assistance.

“Any South African nationals currently in Afghanistan and in need of assistance, should kindly contact the consular section of the department at (+27) 012-351-100, islamabad.consular@dirco.gov.za or the South African High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan at (+92) 304-371-1869.”

Taliban move to restart Kabul

The Taliban on Tuesday moved quickly to restart the Afghan capital following their stunning takeover of Kabul and told government staff to return to work, though residents reacted cautiously and few women took to the streets.

Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee Afghanistan to escape the hardline Islamist rule expected under the Taliban, fearing direct retribution for siding with the US-backed government that ruled for the past two decades.

Evacuation flights from Kabul’s airport restarted on Tuesday after chaos the previous day in which huge crowds mobbed the tarmac, with some people so desperate they clung to the outside of a US military plane as it prepared for take-off.

The Taliban led a pariah regime from 1996 to 2001, infamous for a brutal rule in which girls could not go to school, women were barred from working jobs that would put them in contact with men, and people were stoned to death.

US-led forces invaded following the 9/11 attacks, in response to the Taliban giving sanctuary to al-Qaeda, and toppled them.

Now that the Taliban are back in power, they have sought to project an air of restraint and moderation, on Tuesday announcing a “general amnesty” for government workers.

“Those working in any part or department of the government should resume their duties with full satisfaction and continue their duties without any fear,” a Taliban statement said.

Some shops also reopened as traffic police were back on the streets, while Taliban officials planned a first diplomatic meeting – with the Russian ambassador.

A Taliban official also gave an interview to a female journalist on an Afghan news channel, and a girls’ school reopened in the western city of Herat.