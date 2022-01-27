North Korea fires another ‘unidentified projectile’ into East Sea of Japan

AFP

North Korea fired an “unidentified projectile missile” early Thursday, South Korea’s military said, the nuclear-armed country’s sixth weapons test this year.

“North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the East Sea,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the Sea of Japan.

North Korea’s missile tests

The last time North Korea tested this many weapons in a month was in 2019, after high-profile negotiations between leader Kim Jong Un and then-US president Donald Trump collapsed.

Since then, talks with the US have stalled, and the country is reeling economically from biting international sanctions and a self-imposed coronavirus blockade.

Pyongyang fired two suspected cruise missiles on Tuesday, and has conducted at least four additional weapons tests this month – including what it called hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11.

Last week, North Korea hinted that it could resume nuclear and long-range weapons tests, which have been on hold since 2017.

Impact ahead of Olympics

The North’s saber-rattling comes at a delicate time in the region, with leader Kim Jong Un’s sole major ally China set to host the Winter Olympics next month and South Korea gearing up for a presidential election in March.

Earlier this month, the accuracy of a missile test – which successfully hit an island target in the East Sea of Korea – sparked global concern.

The launch of the fifth test came at a delicate time in the region, with North Korea’s sole major ally China set to host the Winter Olympics, and South Korea gearing up for a presidential election.

At the time, North Korea confirmed the launch of two tactical guided missiles to bolster its conventional weaponry while rebuffing offers of talks from the United States.

Military modernisation

Since leader Kim Jong Un avowed his commitment to military modernisation at a key party speech last month, the nuclear-armed country has conducted a string of weapons tests, including hypersonic missiles.

Washington hit Pyongyang with fresh sanctions last week and North Korea responded by doubling down on testing, asserting its “legitimate right” to self-defence.

As reported by state news agency KCNA, the launches “confirmed the accuracy, security and efficiency of the operation of the weapon system under production,” it added.

© Agence France-Presse. Additional reporting by Cheryl Kahla.