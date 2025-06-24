Iran vs Israel: Principled peace is the only way forward

The world stands at a crossroads as Iran and Israel burn, and South Africa’s call for peace offers a crucial alternative to chaos.

Israeli security forces and first responders gather at the site of an Iranian strike that hit a residential neighbourhood in the Ramat Aviv area in Tel Aviv on June 22, 2025. Picture: Ahmad Gharabli / AFP

As the skies over Tel Aviv and Tehran are ignited with fire and fury, the world cannot be silent and pretend as if nothing is happening.

The latest violent escalation between Israel and Iran – now inflamed by direct US military action – signals not a path to resolution, but to ruin and Western imperialism bullying.

The strikes may be launched in the name of defence, but their impact is measured in shattered homes, displaced families and irreversible trauma.

The United States’ decision to target Iranian nuclear facilities – described by President Donald Trump as “completely and totally obliterated” – has dramatically worsened an already volatile situation.

Iran’s swift retaliation, raining missiles and drones upon Israeli cities, only makes us realise how dangerously close we are to a broader regional war. This is not strategy.

This is a power play which, unfortunately, has civilians as collateral. In this storm, South Africa’s voice has risen with moral clarity, offering the kind of leadership the world so desperately needs.

In an official statement, the South African government expressed deep anxiety over the US intervention and urged all parties to return to dialogue and diplomacy.

ALSO READ: US joins Israel-Iran conflict with overnight bombing campaign

Calling for a peaceful, United Nations-led resolution and the reinvigoration of international law, Pretoria reminded the world that real strength lies in restraint – not in the race to retaliate.

Therefore, we must not allow this moment to pass without action. The international community must rally behind calls for an immediate ceasefire, the restoration of diplomatic channels and the empowerment of neutral mediators.

The UN must be given the space to do what it was created to do: preserve peace and prevent the scourge of war.

The importance of peace in the Middle East cannot be overstated. This region is not merely a geopolitical chessboard – it is home to millions of people whose futures hang in the balance.

Without peace, the region risks sliding into endless cycles of violence, sectarian division and economic collapse.

Already, oil prices are soaring, markets are reeling and families are seeking refuge amid growing uncertainty.

Peace is not a passive ideal – it is an urgent, active necessity. It is the only path toward unlocking the region’s vast potential: its cultural vibrancy, youth-driven innovation and its capacity to be a bridge between civilisations.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa calls for dialogue to end Israel-Iran conflict

Where war drains resources and breeds resentment, peace creates room for hope, growth, and coexistence.

This is not a naïve plea for harmony. It is a resolute call for vision – one that global leaders must heed.

This is the time for us to choose diplomacy over destruction, dialogue over dominance. It is the time to remember that international security is not secured through bombs, but through mutual understanding and respect for sovereignty and life.

With the world becoming more unstable as those in power pretend as if diplomatic channels of sitting down and talking are less effective compared to military interventions, shows that the call for a moral compass in this dark hour has never been so important.

For it will serve to remind us that in a world seduced by the spectacle of war, principled peace-building is revolutionary.

The international community must now follow suit – demanding an immediate ceasefire, reaffirming the role of neutral mediators and restoring faith in multilateral diplomacy.

Let the missiles fall silent. Let the diplomats rise. And let us move, collectively and courageously, toward a future no longer gripped by fear – but lit by the promise of peace.

NOW READ: Assault on Iran signals ‘oil crisis’