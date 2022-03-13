UK invites Britons to open homes to Ukrainian

AFP

Stung by criticism of its lacklustre approach to refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UK on Sunday unveiled a new scheme to allow them to stay with Britons for up to three years.

The “Homes for Ukraine” programme will allow “tens of thousands” to gain access to work, healthcare and education, cabinet secretary Michael Gove said.

Some 3,000 have already been given visas to join Ukrainian relatives living in Britain under an existing family scheme, he told Sky News, rejecting comparisons to much bigger numbers taken in by EU members.

With the new scheme, the government wanted to try to ensure that “every available home” is opened up “to those who are fleeing persecution”, said Gove, whose portfolio includes housing.

“There are a large number of people in this country, generous-hearted and in a position to provide homes, and businesses and charities as well.”

Hosts will be given £350 ($457, 418 euros) a month and must commit to a minimum stay of six months — potentially a stumbling block when Britons are grappling with the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

They must sponsor a named Ukrainian — who Gove said could be someone Britons have met on social media, or with churches and charities playing an intermediary role.

Britons will need to undergo security vetting, especially to protect vulnerable women and children from Ukraine.

The refugees themselves will still require a visa, although the government has simplified the process after a deluge of attacks last week over the complications it had thrown up to fleeing Ukrainians.

Gove said that a website for individual Britons to register as sponsors would launch on Monday, with the first arrivals possible in a week.

The devolved governments of Scotland and Wales said they were ready to act as “super sponsors” to bring in as many Ukrainians as possible, and urged London to slash visa red tape.

Londongrad properties

The opposition Labour party welcomed the scheme but said the government still had to clarify key details and compared it unfavourably with the EU’s visa-free welcome for Ukrainian refugees to stay for three years.

“Frankly the last few weeks have been an embarrassment for the UK in terms of refugees,” Labour leader Keir Starmer told Sky, adding he is ready to take in Ukrainians himself.

Gove said on BBC television that he was “exploring what I can do” himself to welcome Ukrainians to his own home.

He added that to house Ukrainians, he was looking also at seizing the luxury UK properties of sanctioned Russian oligarchs — an idea backed by London mayor Sadiq Khan among others.

“There’s quite a high legal bar to cross and we’re not talking about permanent confiscation,” Gove said.

“But we are saying: you’re sanctioned, you’re supporting (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, this home is here, you have no right to use or profit from it… if we can use it in order to help others, let’s do that.”

The government is already examining an exclusive London flat bought for cash by a woman connected to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, under a new sanctions regime coming into force this week.

The Economic Crime Bill — which is being accelerated into law after Russia’s invasion — will lower the bar for the government to slap “unexplained wealth orders” on people with no discernible valid income.

Britain’s smaller neighbour Ireland has meanwhile taken in some 5,500 refugees from Ukraine, under the EU’s no-strings approach.

The UK and Ireland share a common travel area, and London has reportedly raised security concerns with Dublin over the fear that Russian infiltrators could be among the Ukrainians entering the Republic.

Irish premier Micheal Martin told the BBC that “we keep channels open with our UK counterparts” on the security aspect.

But he stressed: “The humanitarian response trumps anything, as far as we’re concerned.”

by Jitendra Joshi