Togo’s Gilbert Houngbo elected as the new Director-General of ILO

The former prime minister of Togo, Gilbert Houngbo, has been elected as the new Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Houngbo is currently President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

He was elected by the ILO’s Governing Body, comprising representatives of governments, workers and employers, during their meeting in Geneva.

Gilbert is the first African elected to head the tripartite organisation which is the oldest in the United Nations

There were five candidates for the position including, Kang Kyung-wha of the Republic of Korea, Muriel Pénicaud of France, Greg Vines of Australia and Mthunzi Mdwaba of South Africa

Mdwaba is the CEO of business consultancy TZoro IBC and the chairperson of Productivity SA.

Although the government withdrew its nomination for Mdwaba’s candidacy, he contested the post with the support of some organisations and countries.

The new Director-General’s term will begin on 1 October 2022 taking over from the current Director-General, Guy Ryder, from the United Kingdom who held the office since 2012.

