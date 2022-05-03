UKRAINE UPDATES: Teens killed in Odesa missile strike, Zelensky responds to ‘Hitler’ comment

Citizen Reporter

The ongoing conflict involving Russia and Ukraine – with Russian President Vladimir Putin launching a full-scale invasion on 24 February – stems back to the 1950s with the transfer of Crimea.

Now in 2022, President Vladimir Putin questioned Ukraine’s right to statehood and accused the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) of threatening Russia’s security.

Russia-Ukraine war: 2 May 2022

Odesa missile strike

President Zelensky said teenagers – including a 14-year-old boy – were among the casualties when a missile hit Odesa.

On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said like Hitler Adolf, Zelensky also has “Jewish blood” and “the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews”.

Zelensky said Russia forgot “all lessons of World War II, or maybe they never studied those lessons. How could this be said on the eve of the anniversary of the victory over Nazism?”

The live blog may take a few seconds to load. Refresh the page if the space below remains blank. Some of the images shared below contain graphic content.

Details pertaining to the Odesa causalities could not be verified at the time of publishing.

Putin allies can’t decide between UK and US

Russian presenter, propagandist and Rossiya-1 talk show host Vladimir Solovyov promoted the idea of President Putin attacking the United Kingdom in retaliation for its support of Ukraine.

“What is preventing us from striking the territory of the United Kingdom, targeting those logistical centres where these arms are being loaded”, he asked.

Andrey Sidorov, the dean of world politics at Moscow State University, said it would be better to “strike the United States”, because final decisions are made in Washington, not London.

“If we want to hit the real centre of the West, then we need to strike Washington”, he said.

ALSO READ: What to know about International Chernobyl Remembrance Day

History of the war

The invasion of Ukraine – said to be the largest military attack in Europe since World War II – is an escalation of the 2014 Russo-Ukrainian war, when the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity (Maidan Revolution) ousted then-President Viktor Yanukovych.

The transfer from the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (SFSR) to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (SSR), at the time described as a symbolic gesture, led to the re-establishment of Crimean autonomy in the early 1990s.

Then in 2014, the focus was once again on Crimea and parts of Donbas during the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity, resulting in the regions being internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

At the time, the Euromaidan protests resulted in the removal of President Viktor Yanukovych on 22 February 2014.

In response, Russian soldiers surrounded and seized control of Crimea, defying the referendum of 1991.

Uprisings in Donbas turned into a full-blown war to control Donetsk and Luhansk. A stalemate eventually ensued after repeated failed attempts at a cease-fire.

After marathon talks between US and Chinese officials, Washington also expressed concern about “alignment” between Russia and China.

The discussions come after reports Moscow is seeking military and economic support from Beijing. While declining to address the reports directly, China accused Washington of spreading “disinformation” about its role in the conflict.

NOW READ: Ukraine says Russians stole lethal substances from Chernobyl