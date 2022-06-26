Ramaphosa arrives in Germany for G7 Summit Leaders’ Summit

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday morning arrived in Bavaria, Germany to participate in the G7 Leaders’ Summit at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

G7 Leaders’ Summit

The summit takes place in Schloss Elmau, in Bavaria, on Monday where South Africa will participate in two outreach sessions.

The first will be a working lunch on “Investing in the future”, where issues of climate, energy and health will be discussed followed by a working session titled “Stronger Together”, where the summit will address food security issues and advancing gender equality.

On Sunday evening, Ramaphosa will attend a dinner hosted in honour of heads of state and government by the Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söber.

What is the G7?

The seven G7 (Group of Seven) is an organisation of the world’s seven largest so-called “advanced” economies of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

Represented jointly by the president of the European Council and the president of the European Commission, the EU participates in all discussions as a guest.

South Africa has been a regular invitee of the G7, according to the Presidency’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Magwenya said the country’s participation in the 2022 Leaders’ Summit presents an opportunity for SA to highlight the concerns of developing countries and to advocate for the continued global attention to equitable distribution of resources, particularly with regard to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as well as economic recovery measures.

