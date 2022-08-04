Four police officers charged for death of Breonna Taylor

AFP

The US Justice Department charged four police officers on Thursday over the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a botched 2020 raid on her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the officers face federal charges of civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracy, making false statements unconstitutional use of force and obstruction.

“We allege that these offenses resulted in Miss Taylor’s death,” Garland said. “Breonna Taylor should be alive today.”

The deaths of Taylor and George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020, became the focus of a wave of mass protests in the United States and beyond against racial injustice and police brutality.

The 26-year-old Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were sleeping in her apartment around midnight on March 13, 2020 when they heard a noise at the door.

Walker, believing it was a break-in, fired his gun, wounding one police officer.