World Lion Day: Mobilise support for their protection and conservation

The World Lion Day, founded by Big Cat Rescue, is celebrated annually on 10 August, to raise awareness about the difficulties faced by the Panthera leo and to mobilise support for their protection and conservation.

According to Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), lions are vulnerable to habitat loss, loss of their prey base to the bushmeat trade, and human-lion conflict, as well as sport hunting.

The Lion Recovery Fund says with fewer wild prey, closer proximity to human settlements, and less ability to roam, these big cats are losing vital resources for survival.

“With only 23 000 to 39 000 mature individuals estimated to remain in the wild and with three-quarters of populations in decline, the African Lion is currently classified as Vulnerable by the IUCN Red List assessment”, the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals said.

History of World Lion Day

Due to the concerning decline in the pride population worldwide, Dereck and Beverly Joubert – founders of Big Cat Rescue – approached National Geographic to start the Big Cat Initiative (BCI).

The initiative began in 2013, to shed light on the issues the species face in the wild and to protect the remaining big cats in the wild.

How to celebrate it

This occasion is celebrated by vowing to protect lions at all costs.

Those in support of it can do so by rejecting lion products, donating to protection organisations and promoting them in your social circles.

‘Animals under human influence’

Meanwhile, the Director of Four Paws, Fiona Miles, believes that with the consequences of climate change already impacting humanity and the earth, organisations should leverage their position to make a difference.

“The key for Four Paws is promoting a move towards more sustainable agricultural practices that do not support intensive farming of animals.

“Reducing the amount of meat and animal products in our diet is an important solution to mitigate climate change,” Miles said.

Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi.

