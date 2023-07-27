Entire pod of 97 pilot whales dies in Australia beaching

By AFP

Nearly 100 pilot whales have died after beaching in Western Australia, wildlife officials said Thursday, following desperate rescue attempts.

The pod of 97 long-finned pilot whales gathered in shallow water off Cheynes Beach, about 400 kilometres (250 miles) southeast of Perth, on Tuesday, with scores stranding themselves on the sand.

ALSO READ: Scores of pilot whales stranded on Western Australian beach

By the next morning, 51 of the cetaceans had died.

Some 250 volunteers joined 100 wildlife experts in a vain struggle to save the rest of the pod throughout the day Wednesday.

Dozens of people in wetsuits stayed in the water, a few on kayaks or surfboards, trying to coax the tightly packed group of remaining pilot whales into deeper waters, and then out to sea.

“Volunteers and everyone attempted to get them back out into the deeper water, and then they re-beached themselves,” a spokeswoman for the Parks and Wildlife Service told AFP.

ALSO READ: At least 200 pilot whales dead after mass stranding in Australia

“From that point, the vets assessed them and it was determined on welfare grounds that they needed to be euthanised.”

Pilot whales

Incident controller Peter Hartley thanked rescuers for their “enormous efforts” to save the whales in cold waters.

“Probably one of the hardest decisions in my 34 years in wildlife management — really, really difficult,” he told journalists Thursday.

ALSO READ: Watch: 120 whales rescued after mass stranding

But the decision to euthanise the pilot whales was “considered”, Hartley said.

“We know that whale strandings are a natural phenomenon but we gave it a good go, spending the whole day in the water with those animals to give them the best opportunity,” he added.

“Very hard to see. But this is nature, and it is a natural phenomenon that we do understand very little about.”

Scientists do not fully understand why mass strandings occur, but pilot whales — which can grow to more than six metres (20 feet) long — are highly sociable, so they may follow pod-mates who stray into danger.

ALSO READ: One of the largest mass stranding ever leaves 380 whales dead