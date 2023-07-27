Nigeria stun co-hosts Australia at Women’s World Cup

By AFP

Nigeria stunned Australia 3-2 on Thursday to leave the co-hosts in danger of an early exit from the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Australia took the lead in injury time at the end of the first half through Emily van Egmond before Uchenna Kanu, Osinachi Ohale and substitute Asisat Oshoala hit back for Nigeria.

Defender Alanna Kennedy got a late consolation for Australia deep into second-half stoppage time.

NIGERIA HAVE BEATEN WORLD CUP CO-HOSTS AUSTRALIA 😲🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/r6TEJoRNSS July 27, 2023

Nigeria’s victory is the first by an African nation at this Fifa Women’s World Cup and will surely be a confidence-booster for Banyana Banyana, who came so close to upsetting Sweden in their opening match.

Desiree Ellis’ side take on Argentina on Friday (kick off 2am SA time), with both sides looking for their first ever win at a Fifa Women’s World Cup finals.