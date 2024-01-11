World

Home » News » World

Avatar photo

By AFP

2 minute read

11 Jan 2024

11:00 pm

Belgian police stop bus over ‘terrorist’ conversation

Police arrested three passengers and were to question all those on board to determine if the suspect conversation was substantiated.

Photo for illustration purposes: A white city bus VDL Jonckheere Transit drives in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: iStock

Belgian police stopped a coach coming from France on Thursday after a passenger reported a “terrorist” conversation about a possible attack, officials said.

The bus, run by the company Flixbus and operating a service between the northern French city of Lille to Brussels, was halted in the town of Wetteren, next to Ghent, a spokeswoman for the East Flanders prosecutors’ office told AFP.

ALSO READ: People-smuggling ‘kingpin’ sentenced to 11 years in Belgium

Police arrested three passengers and were to question all those on board to determine if the suspect conversation was substantiated, she said.

A spokesman for Justice Minister Paul Van Tigchelt said the passenger had overhead a suspected “terrorist conversation” and alerted police who stopped the coach and inspected it.

The federal prosecutors’ office said it was not treating the incident as a terrorist case for the moment.

Belgium’s official Coordination Unit for Threat Analysis said it was not raising the national terrorism alert level above its current status of “serious”.

Belgian police and security services are on heightened vigilance after the country faced recent Islamist attacks.

ALSO READ: Boost for SA-Belgium ties as king and queen visit

In 2016 jihadist suicide bombers killed 32 people with blasts in Brussels’ airport and metro system.

And in October last year, a Tunisian man shot dead two Swedish football fans in Brussels before being fatally shot by police.

© Agence France-Presse

Read more on these topics

belgium terror attack terrorism

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment
South Africa This is SA’s formidable team of lawyers to take on Israel at ICJ for genocide in Gaza

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe