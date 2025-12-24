Bethlehem celebrates first festive Christmas since Gaza war

After years of subdued holidays, Bethlehem’s streets filled again with music, pilgrims and promise.

Scouts marched under a clear blue sky in Bethlehem on Wednesday, as the Palestinian city emerged from the shadow of the war in Gaza to celebrate its first festive Christmas in more than two years.

Throughout the Gaza war that began with Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023, a sombre tone marked Chistmases in Bethlehem, the biblical birthplace of Jesus Christ.

But on Wednesday, celebrations were in full swing again in the occupied West Bank city, as a fragile truce held in the Gaza Strip where hundreds of thousands of people face the winter living in makeshift tents.

In the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV was due to deliver his first Christmas Mass at 2030 GMT at Saint Peter’s Basilica, after he called for “24 hours of peace in the whole world”.

The US pontiff was elected by fellow cardinals in May following the death of Pope Francis.

He has a more discreet and conciliatory style than his charismatic predecessor, but Leo has followed in Francis’s footsteps on key issues like immigration and social justice.

Across the world, families began gathering to mark Christmas Eve and millions of children everywhere waited eagerly for their gifts to be delivered.

‘Full of joy’

In Bethlehem, the sound of drums and bagpipes playing renditions of popular Christmas carols filled the air, as Christians young and old made their way down to the city’s central Manger Square.

“Today is full of joy because we haven’t been able to celebrate because of the war,” said Milagros Anstas, 17, dressed in the yellow and blue uniforms of Bethlehem’s Salesian scout group.

Hundreds of people took part in the parade down Bethlehem’s narrow Star Street.

ALSO READ: Belgium joins South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ

A dense crowd massed in Manger Square, while a handful of spectators peered from the balconies of the municipality building to get a view of the festivities below.

A towering Christmas tree covered with red and gold baubles sparkled next to the Church of the Nativity.

The basilica dates back to the fourth Century and was built on top of a grotto where Christians believe Jesus was born more than 2 000 years ago.

Scout member Katiab Amaya, 18, said the renewed festivities were an important symbol of the Christian community’s presence in the region.

“It gives us hope that there’s still Christians here celebrating and we are still keeping the traditions,” she told AFP.

‘There’s still life’

Bethlehem’s municipality chose to tone down Christmas festivities while war raged in Gaza — a Palestinian coastal territory geographically separated from the West Bank by Israel.

A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas which began in October has halted full-scale fighting in Gaza, but with many still facing a life of misery after losing their homes and loved ones.

“These celebrations are more of hope to our people in Gaza… that they will one day celebrate and live life again,” Amaya told AFP.

Jerusalem’s Latin Patriarch, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrived in Bethlehem, before leading the traditional Midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity.

The senior cleric visited war-battered Gaza over the weekend, leading a Christmas Mass at the Holy Family Parish in Gaza City on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Israeli military fired several generals over October 7 attack

‘Very special place’

Bethlehem residents hope the return of Christmas festivities will breathe life back into the city and kickstart the return of visitors.

For Bethlehem in particular, whose economy relies almost entirely on tourism, the war in Gaza kept visitors away for prolonged periods and sent unemployment soaring.

In recent months, Christian pilgrims have slowly started to return to the holy city.

“Bethlehem is a very special place,” said George Hanna, from the neighbouring town of Beit Jala.

“We need to get the message to the whole world and this is the only way,” he added.

“What is Christmas without celebrating?”

Globally, families with the means to do so began gathering to mark Christmas Eve together, as children counted down the hours for the delivery of their presents.

The Flightradar24 tracking site, among others, revived its annual tradition of posting a live Santa tracker, showing Father Christmas’s sleigh soaring through the skies from the North Pole to deliver presents.

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had a more sombre message in the wake of the recent attack on a Hannukah celebration at Bondi Beach.

“Wherever you are across our wonderful country, Christmas will feel different this year,” he said.

“After the terror inflicted on Jewish Australia celebrating Hanukkah and Bondi Beach, we feel the weight of sorrow in our hearts.”

NOW READ: Australia moves to tighten gun laws after deadly Bondi Beach attack