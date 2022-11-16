WATCH: Tween climate activist door stops energy minister at COP27

Citizen Reporter

It appears that more youngsters are heading the call to address climate change.

An 11-year-old climate activist from India confronted UK energy minister Zac Goldsmith at COP27 on Monday (14 November), over the release date of climate activists who were jailed for protesting to stop new oil and gas licenses across the United Kingdom.

Licypriya Kangujam is seen in the video following Goldsmith, being politely shooed away by a woman in his entourage, repeatedly asking him about when the activists would be released.

Goldsmith tried to walk away, but the persistent tween followed until he entered what appears to be a restricted access room.

The 11-year-old was seen criticising Goldsmith at the summit, and their conversation is not audible, but according to her, the UK minister replied that he could do nothing about it.

Activists stage protests around London

Environmental groups such as Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil have staged daily protests in London and across the country, blocking roads around parliament and government departments, demanding Britain halts all new oil and gas projects.

Last month, two activists from Just Stop Oil, threw two tins of Heinz tomato soup over Van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” at London’s National Gallery, one of five versions on display in museums and galleries worldwide, before glueing herself to a wall alongside another protester.

Just Stop Oil supporters also reportedly sprayed orange paint onto four central London buildings on Monday (31 October), marking the 31st day of climate change protests.

Two climate activists from the group Last Generation threw mashed potatoes at Claude Monet’s painting, “Les Meules,” last month while the painting was on display at Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany, CBS reports.

The museum confirmed that the painting was not damaged in the incident.

Activists argued that authorities and leaders put more emphasis on protecting valuable paintings over prioritising addressing the planets burning concerns and the global cost of living crisis.

