Dr Ruth Westheimer, renowned sex therapist and cultural icon, dies at 96

The beloved psychologist, known for her famous quote. "there's nothing more interesting than sex", made her mark in pop culture with her WYNY radio show in New York City.

Dr Ruth Westheimer, the petite sex therapist who rose to fame as a cultural icon, media personality, and bestselling author by openly discussing once-taboo topics in the bedroom, has passed away at the age of 96.

She died on Friday at her home in New York City, surrounded by her family, as confirmed by her publicist and friend Pierre Lehu. “The children of Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer are sad to announce the passing of their mother, the internationally celebrated sex therapist, author, talk show host, professor and orphan of the Holocaust,” Lehu said in a statement.

Promoting open dialogue in sexual education

Westheimer never promoted risky sexual behaviour but rather advocated for an open dialogue on formerly closeted issues that resonated with millions. Her consistent message was one of empowerment and the importance of overcoming shame, reports AP.

“I still maintain traditional values and I’m a bit old-fashioned,” she shared with students at Michigan City High School in 2002. “Sexuality is a private art and a private matter. Yet, it remains a subject we must openly address.”

The beloved psychologist, known for her famous quote “There’s nothing more interesting than sex” made her mark on pop culture in 1980 with her WYNY radio show in New York City. Originally a 15-minute segment, Westheimer fearlessly tackled diverse questions on sex and relationships, captivating audiences in the Big Apple. Her candid approach quickly turned her into a national sensation, widely recognised for dismantling taboos around discussing sexuality, reports ET.

From Sorbonne scholar to TV icon and skiing enthusiast

Westheimer, who obtained a degree from the Sorbonne and a doctorate from Columbia University, later landed roles in television and film, culminating in her own TV show (Lifetime’s Good Sex! With Dr. Ruth Westheimer), where celebrities candidly discussed their intimate lives.

She married twice before meeting her true love in 1961 while skiing in the Catskills. Fred Westheimer, a telecommunications engineer and fellow Jewish refugee, stood a foot taller than her. They married and remained together for nearly four decades until his death in 1997.

In a 2010 interview with Esquire, she famously said, “Skiers make the best lovers. They take risks, wiggle their behinds, and meet new people on ski lifts”.

The remarkable life of Dr Ruth

And yes, she said “I was trained as a sniper in the Israeli armed forces. This was after the Holocaust. I was a very good shooter. I once went with my grandson to a county fair where you shoot a water pistol at the clown’s mouth. We came home with twelve stuffed animals and a goldfish!”

Westheimer is survived by her son, Joel Westheimer, her daughter, Miriam Westheimer, and her four grandchildren.

Lehu said the family will have a private funeral. They are also requesting that donations be made in her memory to the Museum of Jewish Heritage and Riverdale YM&YWHA.

