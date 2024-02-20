Dialogue needed on SANDF’s capabilities in DRC – analysts

As tensions rise in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) due to a resurgent M23 rebellion and the imminent withdrawal of the UN peacekeeping mission, questions are being raised about South Africa’s ability to effectively support, sustain, and equip its own intervention. The DRC accused Rwanda of carrying out a drone attack that damaged a civilian aircraft at the airport in the strategic eastern city of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province. ALSO READ: Uproar over SANDF deaths in DRC This follows growing violence in the eastern part of the DRC between the M23 rebel group and government…

As tensions rise in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) due to a resurgent M23 rebellion and the imminent withdrawal of the UN peacekeeping mission, questions are being raised about South Africa’s ability to effectively support, sustain, and equip its own intervention.

The DRC accused Rwanda of carrying out a drone attack that damaged a civilian aircraft at the airport in the strategic eastern city of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

ALSO READ: Uproar over SANDF deaths in DRC

This follows growing violence in the eastern part of the DRC between the M23 rebel group and government forces, resulting in dozens of soldiers and civilians being killed or wounded.

According to Darren Olivier, director at African Defence Review, the drone attack underscores the urgent need for enhanced capabilities, prompting calls for greater transparency from the government and a robust public debate on the mission’s objectives and preparedness.

“The drone attack on Goma airport is a case in point. It’s a very worrying development and indication of new capabilities amongst the rebel forces, and the SA National Defence Force [SANDF] has not been able to procure, train with, or deploy counter-drone systems,” he said.

“Nor does the DRC military have significant capabilities in this area, meaning that our helicopters based at Goma are at risk of drone attack.”

The resurgence of the M23 rebellion is adding to the complexities of an already volatile region. Olivier said the attack on Goma airport serves as a stark reminder of the evolving capabilities of rebel forces operating in the region.

The fact that the SANDF and the DRC military lack adequate counter-drone systems raises serious concerns about the safety of troops and the effectiveness of their operations.

With helicopters stationed at Goma potentially vulnerable to similar attacks, urgent action is needed to address these gaps in capability.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa says SANDF has ‘military hardware’ for operations in DRC

This has also led to growing consensus among analysts and commentators that a more transparent and informed public debate was urgently needed regarding South Africa’s intervention in the DRC.

It is believed key questions surrounding the size and mandate of the deployed SANDF force, as well as its preparedness and support mechanisms, must be addressed openly and honestly.

Failure to do so could have serious consequences for South African soldiers and the broader mission objectives.

“In my view, there should be greater public debate on this along with more transparency from government regarding the deployed SANDF force’s size and mandate, such as whether it’s intended only as a supporting mechanism for DRC forces or will go on the offensive itself,” Olivier added.

“If a solid case cannot be made that South Africa’s soldiers are properly equipped, sized, prepared and supported for the threat level and risks then, yes, they ideally should be withdrawn and purely diplomatic avenues pursued instead.

“Realistically, it’s too late for that. But such a debate should ideally at least light a fire under Cabinet and get them to rapidly prioritise fixing the issues at Denel and bringing in emergency funding to provide as much additional support to the troops as possible.”

The US has condemned growing violence in the DRC and Rwanda’s support for the M23 rebellion.