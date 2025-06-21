Two SANDF soldiers stabbed to death during altercation at Mpumalanga base

The soldier that stabbed his two colleagues tried to kill himself afterwards.

File photo for illustration. Two SANDF soldiers died after they were stabbed at the Macadamia Military Base in Mpumalanga early on Saturday morning. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers were stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday morning by one of their colleagues.

The incident occurred at the Macadamia Military Base near Komatipoort, Mpumalanga.

SANDF soldiers stabbed

SANDF spokesperson Prince Tshabalala said the soldiers were stabbed during an altercation involving SANDF members.

“Preliminary information indicates that a tragic altercation involving SANDF members resulted in the deaths of two soldiers. It is alleged that one of the members fatally stabbed two of his colleagues,” he said.

It was then reported that the attacker unsuccessfully tried to take his own life.

Investigation launched into soldiers’ murders

Tshabalala said the SANDF and the police are investigating the incident.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident remain the subject of ongoing inquiry, and further details will be communicated once officially verified.

“The SANDF expresses its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased members. This is a deeply painful moment for the organisation and the military community at large.

“We appeal to the public and media to allow the investigative processes to unfold without speculation, and to respect the dignity and privacy of the affected families during this difficult time.”

