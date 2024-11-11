World

Home » News » World

Avatar photo

By Eric Naki

Political Editor

2 minute read

11 Nov 2024

06:30 am

European countries vow to support Ukraine

International relations analyst, Dr Oscar van Heerden said without the US, Europe was too weak to continue the fight.

Europe countries continue with Ukraine support.

Pedestrians walk towards a Ukrainian national flag flying at half mast due to bad weather, next to the Motherland Monument at the WWII open-air museum in Kyiv on April 18, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)

Some European countries supporting Ukraine with weapons to fight against Russia in the ongoing war have vowed to continue their backing of the Zelensky government, even if the US withdraws its support for Kyiv under Donald Trump.

But experts believe Europe has no capacity to sustain their support for Ukraine because they faced bad economic times.

European countries can’t support Ukraine without the US – expert

International relations analyst, Dr Oscar van Heerden said without the US, Europe was too weak to continue the fight and that Europe was facing massive political and economic instability in its backyard.

Van Heerden, from the University of Johannesburg, doubted European strength to sustain its military support for Ukraine.

“Europe is no longer a force to be reckoned with. The situation in Europe is a definitive microcosm of how the world is changing. Their own economies are in trouble, if Zelensky is looking up to Europe only for support, he is fooling himself,” he said.

ALSO READ: Schreiber claims ‘historic Ukraine visa agreement’, but Presidency denies authorisation

Trump to retract Nato support

US president-elect Donald Trump said the US was spending too much on Nato while the European countries spent too little.

“We want to unwind the US support for Nato,” Trump said.

Van Heerden said Trump might reduce his support for the Middle East, and try to strike a balance between the US and China but would fight China economic dominance.

READ MORE: Comeback kid Trump’s return to White House stuns many

Read more on these topics

Donald Trump Ukraine United States of America (USA/US)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Shivambu dismisses question about congratulatory message from Malema [VIDEO]
Politics Moving up the ranks: Zuma appoints Floyd Shivambu as MK party secretary-general [VIDEO]
News EXCLUSIVE: Activist Devon Hofmeyr hits pause – family first in new chapter
News Mark Lifman: Who is ‘Johnny Bacardi’ and what happened at James Small’s Café Caprice?
South Africa Eskom’s threat to cut power in Gauteng ‘raises questions about fairness’ – These areas may be affected

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES