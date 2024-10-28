Schreiber claims ‘historic Ukraine visa agreement’, but Presidency denies authorisation

While Schreiber announced on Sunday that he had already signed the agreement, the Presidency said it would only happen today.

Cracks continue to widen in the government of national unity (GNU), with the latest incident involving Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber prematurely making announcements on social media.

On Sunday, Schreiber announced that “he has signed an historic agreement” granting visa-free access to South Africa for Ukrainian holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports and vice versa.

In a post on X, Schreiber noted that President Cyril Ramaphosa has yet to sign the agreement. The minister has since faced criticism for making premature announcements on social media.

“I am honoured to announce that, in my capacity as Minister of Home Affairs representing the Republic of South Africa, I have signed an historic agreement granting visa free access to our country for Ukrainian holders of diplomatic, official and service passports – and vice versa.

“We continue to see Ukraine as a valued ally, as a valued friend, who supported us right from the beginning, from the days of our struggle against apartheid, right through to now. I look forward to President Ramaphosa adding his signature to this agreement in the coming week, so that we can conclude this important step forward for relations between our two peace-loving nations,” Schreiber wrote.

Hold on

With Schreiber’s post igniting debate on the social media platform, some questioned the move after Ramaphosa, during the Brics summit in Kazan, Russia, referred to the country and its president, Vladimir Putin, as “valuable allies of South Africa”.

While Schreiber announced on Sunday that the agreement had been signed, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, burst the home affairs minister’s bubble.

“The president (Ramaphosa) is yet to sign the minute authorising the minister to sign the agreement with Ukraine. It is unclear how the minister can announce signature of an international agreement without prior formal authorisation to do so,” said Magwenya in response to Schreiber.

We look forward to hosting you for the official ceremony tomorrow.



Minister Lamola, will host his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Andrii Sybiha. Amongst the highlights of the visit will be the signing of an Agreement on Visa Waiver for Diplomatic Service or Official Passports.

According to Magwenya, the two governments started negotiating the agreement in 2020 and would only be able to sign it on Monday, 28 October.

Clarity

Schreiber responded and said the Presidency had mentioned the visa waiver earlier.

“It is unclear why the Presidency is unclear, since you announced the very same thing in a whole statement earlier today.”

In the statement, the presidency said: “On Monday, 28 October 2024, South Africa’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Hon. Ronald Lamola, will host his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Andrii Sybiha. Amongst the highlights of the visit will be the signing of an Agreement on Visa Waiver for Diplomatic Service or Official Passports.”

The presidency added that this would enable South African officials to travel to Ukraine for “peace formula meetings without visa logistical impediments. This development, which has been in the making since 2020, signals South Africa’s commitment to growing diplomatic relations with Ukraine.”