Father discovers daughter’s decapitated head while her children play nearby

The gruesome find occurred after her parents grew worried about her well-being.

An autopsy report said her body parts were chopped up with a hand blender, “pureed” and dissolved in a chemical solution. Picture: Instagram/KristinaJoksimovic

WARNING: The content of this story might upset some readers.

A father tragically found the decapitated head of his daughter, a murdered Miss Switzerland finalist, in a trash bag in her laundry room. This horrific scene unfolded while her two young children played in the next room.

Kristina Joksimovic, 38, was allegedly strangled, dismembered, and “pureed” by a blender at her home near Basel. Her husband, identified as Thomas, 41, by local media, is currently on trial for the crime.

The gruesome find occurred after Kristina’s parents grew worried about her well-being. Her father started searching the house after her husband had pretended not to know where she was.

Her parents became concerned when the local nursery informed them that Kristina hadn’t picked up their grandchildren, reported The Independent.

Father confesses to wife’s gruesome murder

According to local news outlet BZ Basel, Thomas was arrested the day after Ms Joksimovic’s body was found. He initially told investigators he had found her dead and dismembered her body in their laundry room in panic.

He filed an appeal for release from custody, denied by the Federal Court in Lausanne, after he reportedly confessed to killing his wife, with whom he had two children.

The outlet said he had admitted to the killing during a crime reconstruction in March, and claimed it was in self-defence after she attacked him with a knife.

Grisly details of Kristina’s death revealed in court

BZ Basel said the ruling from the court held Kristina was strangled to death. An autopsy report included in the ruling said Kristina’s body was then dismembered in a laundry room with a jigsaw, knife and garden shears.

It added body parts were then chopped up with a hand blender, “pureed” and dissolved in a chemical solution.

Marital struggles surface before tragic end

The couple was married in 2017, but was facing marital issues. The police have been called to their residence previously due to reports of physical violence.

Four weeks before her death, Kristina shared a “couple getaway” to a luxurious hotel with their two young daughters on social media.

Kristina was crowned Miss Northwest Switzerland and participated in the Miss Switzerland competition in 2007. After her time in pageantry, she launched a coaching career to help other models and beauty pageant contestants, reported the BBC.

