Two men sentenced to 24 years in prison for killing EFF councillor

The EFF in Gauteng says that while it accepts the sentence, it is not 'entirely satisfied'.

The High Court in Johannesburg has sentenced Simon Mahuse, 28, and his co-accused, Frans Ntshumayelo, 30, to a combined 73 years in prison for the murders of EFF councillor Koketso Mojatau and Siboniso Sokhele.

This follows their conviction on two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition in July.

While the two received sentences totaling 73 years, the effective imprisonment term for each was reduced to 24 years behind bars due to concurrent sentencing.

The sentence pertains to a series of violent crimes committed between January and April 2023.

Arrested for killing EFF councillor

Mahuse and his accomplice were arrested in April last year following a tip-off from the community to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).

“The EMPD traced the suspects to a Phumula address. Upon arrival, further intelligence revealed that they were involved in a string of robberies, and suspicious items were discovered at the scene,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Later that evening, four suspects approached the house and were confronted by the police, leading to a shootout.

One suspect escaped, while another sustained fatal injuries. The remaining two suspects were successfully arrested.

Series of armed robberies

The evidence presented in court showed that the accused targeted unsuspecting victims, using firearms to rob and murder them.

Disturbing details of a series of armed robberies, in which the accused targeted victims at gunpoint, stealing vehicles, cellphones, and other personal belongings, were revealed in court.

In one harrowing incident, a complainant bravely fought back, firing shots at the accused, but tragically fell victim to gunfire and was robbed of their firearm.

The police recovered the stolen vehicles, firearms, and other personal items belonging to Mojatau.

Despite pleading not guilty, evidence presented by Senior State Prosecutor Matthews Rampyapedi proved their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The state relied on fingerprint evidence, items found in the car, timelines of events, and the modus operandi.

“In her ruling, Acting Judge Johnson deviated from the prescribed minimum sentence, taking into account the accused’s personal circumstances, including their relative youth and potential for rehabilitation,” said Mjonondwane.

EFF ‘not entirely satisfied’

The EFF in Gauteng says that while it accepts the sentence, it is not “entirely satisfied”.

The party said that the convicted criminals did not present any mitigating circumstances that warranted a deviation from the life imprisonment sentence.

“It is concerning that these individuals have the resources to hire private legal representation, which has indicated intentions to appeal the sentence,” said the EFF.

“This confirms our long-held view that they are not just first-time offenders, but rather hardened criminals who fully understood the gravity of their actions and were prepared for any consequences.”