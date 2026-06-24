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France detects first Ebola case outside Africa in current outbreak

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By Agence France Presse

4 minute read

24 June 2026

03:57 pm

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Health authorities say the patient remains in a stable condition and that the risk of wider transmission is low.

France detects first Ebola case outside Africa in current outbreak

A healthcare worker takes samples from a patient suffering from Ebola virus disease at the Ebola Treatment Center of the Center Médical Évangélique (CME), in Bunia, Ituri, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 23, 2026. Picture: Benediction Murhabazi / AFP

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France on Wednesday announced its first confirmed case of Ebola identified on its territory, a doctor who had flown back from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is fighting a major outbreak.

The case is the first of the deadly haemorrhagic fever identified outside the African continent during the current outbreak, which has also affected Uganda.

First positive case in France

It is the first time France has detected Ebola. In 2014, during a major outbreak in West Africa, two patients were transported to France, but they had been diagnosed abroad.

The health ministry said it had identified “a first positive case of Ebola virus disease on national territory”.

The patient “boarded a commercial flight from Kinshasa and was almost asymptomatic — except for headaches”, the ministry said.

Their condition “slightly deteriorated during the flight”, after which they were immediately isolated and taken into care upon landing in Paris, even before the disease was officially identified, the ministry added.

The patient was in a “stable condition” and their viral load was “very low”, the ministry added.

Efforts were underway to identify potential contacts.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s office said he was monitoring the situation “very closely”, but the health ministry stressed that the risk of transmission remained low.

ALIMA (The Alliance for International Medical Action), an international medical humanitarian organisation, said the patient was one of its doctors.

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More than 200 deaths in DRC

The DRC’s 17th Ebola outbreak was declared on May 15 after several unexplained deaths in the mineral-rich but volatile eastern Ituri province plagued by armed groups.

According to the latest official figures, more than 1 000 cases have been recorded, including 267 deaths, representing a fatality rate of around 25 percent.

Many experts consider it likely that the scale of the outbreak has been underestimated, as it is affecting remote regions.

The Bundibugyo strain of the virus that has caused the outbreak currently has no approved vaccine or treatment.

Existing Ebola vaccines, developed between 2018 and 2019, are only effective against the Zaire strain, which caused previous major outbreaks.

US surgeon recovered

In May, an American surgeon who contracted Ebola in the DRC was flown to Germany for treatment.

A Berlin hospital discharged the missionary earlier this month, saying he had recovered following 17 days of medical care.

The doctor, identified as Peter Stafford of the Serge charity, had received care that included “experimental therapies currently being trialed for this type of virus”, said the hospital.

Public health experts estimate that the risk of the outbreak spreading worldwide remains low, due to the relatively low contagiousness of the Ebola virus.

“The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) considers the risk of infection to be low for European residents and travelers going to areas with active transmission, and very low for the general European population,” said the French health ministry.

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Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) ebola France

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