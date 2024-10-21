World

Avatar photo

By Agence France Presse

21 Oct 2024

Germany demands Israel probe after bulldozer ‘crushes’ UN tower in Lebanon

Germany urged Israel to clarify all incidents involving UN peacekeepers, after reports of Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Israel in Lebanon

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese viallge of Kfar Tibnit on October 17, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Hezbollah and Israel. Picture: Abbas FAKIH / AFP

Germany on Monday demanded Israel “clarify every incident” involving the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL), including the reported destruction of a UNIFIL observation tower and fence.

UN peacekeepers on Sunday said an Israeli “army bulldozer deliberately demolished” a UN observation tower and fence in southern Lebanon.

Israel increases operations in Lebanon

Israel launched ground and air attacks on Lebanon in September, saying it wanted to crush Hezbollah, a powerful political party and armed group.

Berlin voiced “great concern” about the latest in a series of incidents reported by the Blue Helmet force, which have sparked international condemnation.

The German government expects “the Israeli side to clarify every incident” and to release “the results of the investigations into this specific incident”, said foreign ministry spokeswoman Kathrin Deschauer.

“The safety of an operation mandated by the United Nations Security Council and its personnel must not be endangered,” she added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has said the country and its military have “no intention” of harming the peacekeepers.

UNIFIL has accused Israel of attacking their members multiple times in recent weeks.

RELATED ARTICLES