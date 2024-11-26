Hong Kong same-sex couples win housing, inheritance rights

LGBTQ couples in Hong Kong gained housing and inheritance rights after the top court ruled against discriminatory government policies in a historic case.

Hong Kong’s LGBTQ community won a major victory Tuesday as the city’s top court affirmed the housing and inheritance rights of same-sex couples, ruling against the government.

The decision comes after a landmark 2023 ruling by the same court shut the door on legalising same-sex marriage, but gave the government two years to set up an “alternative legal framework” to safeguard rights for such couples.

Tuesday marked the end of a six-year legal battle after resident Nick Infinger took the government to court when he and his partner were excluded from public rental housing on the grounds they were not an “ordinary family”.

The case was later heard together with that of Henry Li and his late husband, Edgar Ng, who challenged government policies on subsidised housing and inheritance rules that barred same-sex couples.

Speaking outside court, Infinger displayed a rainbow flag and thanked his partner.

He said it would “take time” for Hong Kong to recognise further rights for the LGBTQ community.

“I hope Hong Kong can become more equal and fair. Today’s court rulings acknowledged that same-sex couples can love each other and they deserve to live together,” he told reporters.

Infinger praised the court but said he was still “a little pessimistic” that Hong Kong could match jurisdictions like Taiwan and Thailand on rights protections.

Li released a letter addressed to his husband Ng, who died by suicide in 2020, saying he was “grateful” for the ruling.

“I have lived in pain, but I have never given up your desire for equality… I hope you can still hear our affirmations of you,” he wrote.

“I hope I have not failed you.”

Housing and inheritance

Infinger and Li had previously won in lower courts, but the government in February took the cases to Hong Kong’s highest appeals court.

On Tuesday, the court unanimously dismissed the appeals.

Chief judge Andrew Cheung said policies that excluded same-sex couples from public rental flats and subsidised flats sold under the city’s Home Ownership Scheme “cannot be justified”.

“(For) needy same-sex married couples who cannot afford private rental accommodation, the (government’s) exclusionary policy could well mean depriving them of any realistic opportunity of sharing family life under the same roof at all,” Cheung added.

Public rental flats house around 28 percent of the city’s 7.5 million people.

On the issue of inheritance, judges Joseph Fok and Roberto Ribeiro wrote that existing rules were “discriminatory and unconstitutional”, adding that authorities had “failed to justify the differential treatment” of same-sex couples.

Under the law, same-sex couples could not benefit from the intestacy rules applicable to “husband” and “wife” when it came to distributing a deceased person’s estate.

Suen Yiu-tung, a gender studies professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said the court had not accepted the government’s rationale of excluding same-sex couples as a way of defending the institution of marriage.

Tuesday’s rulings, along with similar cases over the past decade, show the government “has continuously failed to provide convincing arguments to the court to justify differential treatment of same-sex couples’ experience in different domains of life,” Suen said.

The Hong Kong government respected the Court of Final Appeal’s decision, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“We will study the judgment thoroughly and seek legal advice from the Department of Justice for appropriate follow-up actions,” the spokesperson added.

‘End exclusion’ from marriage – Hong Kong advocacy group

Advocacy group Hong Kong Marriage Equality applauded the rulings and urged the government “to immediately end the exclusion of same-sex couples from marriage”.

Support for same-sex marriage in Hong Kong has grown over the past decade and hit 60 percent last year, according to a survey conducted jointly by three universities.

More than 30 countries around the world have legalised marriage for all since the Netherlands became the first to do so in 2001.

Mainland China is not among them, and there are no explicit laws against the discrimination of LGBTQ people there.

LGBTQ activists say they hope Hong Kong’s mandated upcoming framework can protect rights more comprehensively instead of relying on incremental victories in court.

The government told AFP in September that it had “been studying the range of issues involved and formulating implementation details” on protecting same-sex couples’ legal rights.

– By: © Agence France-Presse