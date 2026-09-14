World

Home » News » World

Indonesia extends search for missing journalists on volcano mission

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

14 September 2026

02:50 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Indonesian authorities will continue searching for the missing journalists, crew members and guide for another three days.

Indonesia extends search for missing journalists on volcano mission

A search team uses binoculars while combing the coast of Mount Anak Krakatau from the waters of the Sunda Strait on September 12, 2026, during the fifth day of the search for five journalists missing while covering the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau on September 7. Indonesian rescuers have been searching the waters and islands around an active volcano for a missing speedboat carrying eight people including five journalists sent to cover a volcanic eruption. Picture: Perdiansyah / AFP

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Indonesian rescuers on Monday extended the search for eight people, including five journalists, a week after their speedboat went missing in the waters between the islands of Java and Sumatra, an official said.

The Indonesian journalists were on a trip to take photos and videos of the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau, which blanketed cities in volcanic ash and prompted multiple airports to close.

Speedboat disappeared after volcano assignment

The group, which also included two crew members and a guide, set out by boat from an area west of capital Jakarta on the afternoon of September 7, but lost contact somewhere in the Sunda Strait soon after.

Results of the search and rescue operation were “still zero”, local search and rescue agency head Al Amrad told reporters on Monday.

“We will continue the search for the next three days.”

Search extended for another three days

A male body was found on Enggano island, more than 350 kilometres (217 miles) away from the volcano.

Authorities are awaiting test results on whether the body belonged to one of the missing people, local police spokesman Maruli Ahiles Hutapea said.

The journalists were employed by local and international media, including state news agency Antara, local website iNews and Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu.

Marine accidents are a regular occurrence in the Southeast Asian archipelago, due in part to lax safety standards and inclement weather.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Asia Indonesia Volcano
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Body of missing runner Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo identified
Rugby Five boxes the Springboks ticked against All Blacks
News WATCH: Kempton Park residents picket after fifth body of woman found in two months
Elections 2026 ANC denies conflict with Chikane, confirms Lungisa mayoral candidate legal battle
South Africa Gauteng housing projects invaded as beneficiaries wait for homes

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News