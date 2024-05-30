World

By Agence France Presse

30 May 2024

Japan town to replace Mt Fuji barrier after holes found: local media

The barrier was put up where residents had complained about streams of visitors littering, trespassing and breaking traffic rules.

Mount Fuji screen

A tourist takes a photo through a hole in the screen near Mt Fuji. Photo: X/ Hira Mokariya

A Japanese town will replace a barrier mounted to deter unruly tourists from taking photos of Mount Fuji after holes were poked in the mesh screen, local media reported Thursday.

The barrier was put up last week in a popular viewing spot in the town of Fujikawaguchiko, where residents had complained about streams of mostly foreign visitors littering, trespassing and breaking traffic rules.

ALSO READ: Visitors disrespect, harass ‘geiko’ – Gion restricts tourists access

But at least 10 small holes have already been spotted in the black netting, measuring 2.5 by 20 metres (eight by 65 feet), hung outside a convenience store behind which the mountain can be seen rising in the distance.

The new barrier will be made of stronger material and possibly changed to a lighter colour such as blue or green, Kyodo News and other local media reported.

Mayor Hideyuki Watanabe told reporters he “hopes to change the barrier as soon as possible” before the summer holiday season, according to the Asahi Shimbun daily.

Record numbers of overseas tourists are coming to Japan, where monthly visitors exceeded three million for the first time in March and then again in April.

ALSO READ: Attack on tourists rocks fledgling Afghanistan tourism sector

But as in other tourist hotspots, such as Venice which recently launched a trial of entry fees for day visitors, the influx has not been universally welcomed.

In Japan’s ancient capital of Kyoto, locals have complained of tourists harassing the city’s famed geisha.

And hikers using the most popular route to climb Mount Fuji this summer will be charged 2,000 yen ($13) each, with entries capped at 4,000 to ease congestion.

© Agence France-Presse

