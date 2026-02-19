How life in prison will look like for Swedish convicts as young as 13

Special prison sections for children will open in July under a controversial five-year trial.

Sweden revealed Thursday what prison life will look like for children as young as 13 convicted of serious offences, a reform entering into force in July that has faced massive criticism.

The minority rightwing government, which is backed by the far-right Sweden Democrats and has prioritised the fight against surging crime rates, announced in January that it would reduce the age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 13.

Widespread opposition from authorities

A majority of the 126 authorities the government consulted about the change were critical or opposed it outright, including the police and the prison service, but the government has moved forward with its plans regardless.

The Scandinavian country has struggled for more than a decade to contain a surge in organised violent crime, linked primarily to settlings of scores between rival gangs and battles to control the drug market.

The loosely-formed networks have increasingly recruited under-15s online as highly-paid hitmen to carry out bombings and shootings, knowing they would not face prison time if caught.

Separate facilities and revised prison routines

Eight existing prisons have been tasked with preparing special sections for children, with three of them due to open by July 1 when the reform is scheduled to enter into force, the government said Thursday.

ALSO READ: Wannabe influencers? Boys scare Katlehong residents, but police find no crime

The children will be kept separated from adult inmates, and will be locked in their cells for 11 hours at night instead of the 14 hours for adults, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told a press conference.

In addition to attending school lessons during the day, the children will have their own cafeteria, recreation yard, gym and infirmary.

“Society and crime have changed fundamentally,” Strommer said.

“Young people in general commit fewer crimes. But those who do, commit more and much more serious crimes,” he said, adding that “it is much more common for youths to use weapons and explosives.”

Rights group warns of unintended consequences

Children’s rights association Bris said the reform was “counter-productive, insufficiently researched and violates children’s rights”.

It said that locking such young children away in prison would lead to increased recidivism and encourage criminal networks to recruit ever younger children.

The reform is being introduced temporarily, limited to five years to start with.

NOW READ: Gun violence drives surge in spinal injuries in Western Cape