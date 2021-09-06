Africa
Dozens killed in weekend DRC attack by suspected jihadists

AFP

The 30 victims had mostly been attacked with machetes or shot.

The jihadists of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) are suspected to have carried out the attack in the Ituri area on Saturday, they said. (Photo for illustration only by ALEXIS HUGUET / AFP)

At least 30 people were killed in a weekend attack in the restive northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local and UN sources said on Monday.

The jihadists of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) are suspected to have carried out the attack in the Ituri area on Saturday, they said.

Dieudonne Malangayi, acting chairman of the chiefdom of Walese Vonkutu, initially said 14 people died in the attack but told AFP on Monday that more bodies had since been discovered.

“The civilians who went to look for the bodies of the victims found 16 others in the bush, which makes 30 civilians massacred,” said Malangayi.

A UN source confirmed that at least 30 people had died in the attack.

One civilian who helped look for bodies said the victims had mostly been attacked with machetes or shot.

The ADF, which the United States has deemed a terrorist group, is considered the deadliest of scores of armed militias that roam the mineral-rich eastern DR Congo.

AFRICA

Mali rights group 'indignant' after release of commander held over police violence
2 days ago
2 days ago

AFRICA

Mining in DRC halted after tension with Chinese
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

NEWS

Abubakar Shekau: Boko Haram's radical leader
3 months ago
3 months ago

NEWS

SA soldier shot dead by fellow soldiers in DRC
3 months ago
3 months ago


