Ramaphosa and King Mswati III discuss ‘security situation’ in Eswatini

Cabinet says it noted and welcomed the intervention of President Cyril Ramaphosa following the pro-democracy unrests that have engulfed Eswatini.

In his capacity as Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, President Ramaphosa, concluded a one-day working visit to Eswatini with His Majesty King Mswati III on Tuesday, 2 November 2021.

Ramaphosa visits King Mswati III

Their talks follow a visit to the Kingdom by Special Envoys on 21 and 22 October 2021, who were directed to visit the landlocked country by the President.

In a statement released by the President’s Office this week, it said the two leaders held discussions on a broad range of matters relating to the political and security situation in the Kingdom.

“The deliberations resolved that the Kingdom of Eswatini will embark on a process that will work towards the establishment of a national dialogue forum.”

National dialogue forum

Cabinet has since welcomed the agreement that Eswatini will embark on a process towards the establishment of a national dialogue forum.

“Cabinet calls on all stakeholders amongst EmaSwati to work together to end violence and conflict, and maintain peace and calm in the Kingdom.”

Back in October, Union President Oscar Nkambule told AFP security forces had been firing teargas into a bus carrying protesting workers when the protests broke out.

Eswatini protests

Videos shared online showed people jumping from the windows of a bus enveloped in white gas.

The Internet went offline at noon, as students, transport workers and civil servants extended protests that have ground the tiny nation to a halt for more than two weeks.

“This is a recipe for war,” said Wonder Mkhonza, head of the Amalgamated Trade Union of Swaziland. “The king is fighting for a war, he is making the country ungovernable by deploying the armed forces.”

Additional reporting by AFP.