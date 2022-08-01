WATCH: Former Botswana President Ian Khama celebratory jive

Faizel Patel

Botswana’s former President Ian Khama has posted a video on social media showing him in a celebratory mood with his supporters.

Khama shared the video on Facebook on Sunday.

The video starts with Khama’s supporters clad in yellow Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) T-shirts dancing to a song with sticks in hand and a red shirt lying on the ground.

A short while later, the former President also emerges, donning a peaked hat with the words “Make Botswana Great Again”, also dancing to the song.

Khama and the group are then seen hitting the red shirts, which is believed to be the apparel of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

The video has gone viral with thousands of comments.

In an earlier post, Khama congratulated the political party the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) for their win in the by-election.

“It is apparent that Botswana supports The People’s Project. Your dedication, hard work and level of commitment have given us victory and hope for a better Botswana. Cde Gift Ndanyala Tebo, this is an opportunity for you to do something good for Batswana; work hard, serve and bring change. Ke Nako!”

Khama reportedly fled to South Africa late last year, citing danger to his life.

He has been slapped with 14 charges, including illegal possession of firearms.

The former president has been charged in absentia alongside four others, including a former intelligence boss and a suspended police head.

Khama has denied the allegations against him.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa denied suggestions that South Africa is harbouring Khama.

Ramaphosa admitted that current president Mokgweetsi Masisi brought up this issue during a tête à tête in April when he met his counterpart.

“We only discussed it to the extent of him informing me that charges have been preferred against the former president here in South Africa.

In an interview with Daily Maverick, Khama dismissed reports that he was attempting to flee arrest in Botswana, but he said that his successor, Masisi, had been using state institutions to go after him since their relations turned sour two years ago.

The bad blood between Khama and his Masisi raised tensions between the South African and Botswana in 2019 to such an extent that then international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu travelled to Gaborone as Ramaphosa’s special envoy to mend bridges.

