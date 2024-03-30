Daily News Update: Cyril Ramaphosa goes to church | Jacob Zuma survives car accident| Bus crash victims’ repatriation

In today’s news update, President Cyril Ramaphosa went to church for prayers on Good Friday.

Meanwhile, former President Jacob Zuma survived a car crash in KZN ahead of the Easter Weekend.

And on a somber note, South Africa and Botswana have begun discussing repatriation plans for the remains of victims of the Limpopo bus crash.

News today: 30 March

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Easter prayer request

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited various churches on Good Friday. Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa joined hundreds of Christians in church on Good Friday.

While were convinced his series of church visits were part of a political campaign, Ramaphosa said he was only there to ask for some prayers.

“I was not here to campaign, I was just here to solicit prayers from the church on three issues,” he said.

READ FULL STORY: 'I was here to solicit prayers': Cyril Ramaphosa says he didn't visit churches to campaign

Jacob Zuma survives car crash: MK claims ‘foul play’

Former president Jacob Zuma was unscathed after the car crash. Picture: AFP

Meanwhile, former president Jacob Zuma emerged unscathed after he was involved in a car crash on Thursday.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is seemingly convinced there’s more than meets the eye, saying it suspects ‘foul play’.

“Whoever is doing it, they know themselves out there… they’ve said it publicly, on national broadcasts and people know who they are,” said MK head of elections Musa Mkhize.

READ MORE: Jacob Zuma survives car crash in KZN, MK party claims 'foul play' involved

Limpopo bus crash: Botswana and SA are making repatriation plans

The mangled wreck of the bus that plunged down a ravine in Limpopo. Photo: Limpopo Department of Transport.

Botswana and South African governments are liasing over plans to repatriate the remains of victims of the Limpopo bus crash.

Botswana Foreign Affairs Minister Lemogang Kwape confirmed that his government was cooperating with South African authorities to facilitate the repatriation of the victims’ remains.

“With heavy hearts, as we remain, we will continue to work hard to ensure that all the processes come to a logical conclusion,” he told Newzroom Afrika.

READ FULL STORY: Limpopo bus crash: SA and Botswana in talks over plans to repatriate victims' remains

Only 9 of 34 bodies from the Limpopo bus crash are identifiable

Tragic bus crash claims 45 lives in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied.

Meanwhile, South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed that only nine of the 34 bodies recovered from the Limpopo bus crash are identifiable.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday near Mokopane, Limpopo, claiming 45 lives.

Only one passenger survived, an eight-year old girl who’s since been admitted in hospital for medical attention.

READ MORE: Limpopo bus crash: Only 9 of 34 bodies recovered are identifiable

Traffic officials were injured in a taxi collision on the N3

Two traffic officials were injured after being struck by a minibus taxi on the N3. Image: Arrive Alive.

In another Easter Weekend road crash, two traffic officials sustained injuries after being struck by a minibus taxi on Friday.

The incident occurred at the Mooi River offramp on the N3.

Both officials have since been admitted to a level one trauma hospital for further medical care.

READ FULL STORY: Easter road crash – Two traffic officials were injured in taxi collision on the N3

Four men were gunned down in Umlazi, KZN

The motive of the killings is yet to be established. Photo: iStock

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have launched a manhunt for suspects who gunned down four men at the Uganda Informal Settlement in Umlazi.

The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday night.

According to KZN police, a group of friends were having alcohol inside a shack when six suspects stormed in demanding cellphones. When the victims refused, one of the suspects opened fire on them.

READ FULL STORY: Four men gunned down at informal settlement in Umlazi, KZN

Beyoncé drops album as Cheslin Kolbe hangs out with Jay-Z

Beyoncé Knowles released 27-track album Cowboy Carter on Friday. Picture: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

In entertainment news, Beyoncé released her highly anticipated album on Friday.

The 27-track record titled Cowboy Carter features country stars like Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus.

Meanwhile, Springbok player Cheslin Kolbe got to rub shoulders with Jay-Z.

READ FULL STORY: Beyoncé takes listeners on a rodeo, as Cheslin Kolbe hangs-out with Jay-Z