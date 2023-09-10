Gift of the givers ‘on standby’ to support Morocco earthquake victims

Spain sent 56 rescuers and four search dogs to Morocco on Sunday after receiving a formal request for help.

SA-based Gift of the Givers says its search and rescue and medical teams will be sent to Morocco if that country requests its help, following a deadly earthquake.

More than 2,000 people died in the quake which struck the Atlas Mountains region on Friday. Morocco has declared three days of national mourning in the wake of the tragedy.

Gift of the Givers are often among the global first responders during disasters and said they were prepared to assist should they be called upon.

“Gift of the Givers is in contact with the South African Embassy in Morocco in the event we need to deploy,” it said.

This would be dependent on Moroccan officials requesting global assistance.

“Admirably, the government is managing the crisis internally. The armed forces and other sectors of society have been deployed. From our understanding offers of international aid have not been taken up as yet,” it said on Saturday.

‘SA stands with you in your time of need’

President Cyril Ramaphosa was among world leaders who offered their condolences and support to victims of the quake.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people and the Government of Morocco as they are experiencing devastation brought on by an earthquake.

“We send our deepest condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones and wish the injured a speedy recovery. South Africa stands with you in your time of need”.

‘I just want to get away from the world and mourn’

One of the survivors of the 6.8 magnitude earthquake told AFP he had lost his wife and four children.

Overcome with grief he said he just wanted the pain to end.

“I’ve lost everything … I can’t do anything right now, I just want to get away from the world and mourn,” he said.

Another said her whole village was in shock and many had lost all their loved ones.

“It’s a terrible tragedy. We’re completely staggered by what has happened. My family was spared, but the whole village is mourning its children. Many of my neighbours lost loved ones. The pain is indescribable”.