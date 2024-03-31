WATCH: Fire ravages shacks in Joburg and Cape Town leaving hundreds homeless

Disaster Management teams and Gift of the Givers are assisting families affected by the fire that destroyed their homes

Hundreds of people have been left homeless during the Easter weekend after fires destoyed shacks in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

In Johannesburg, at least 60 shacks have been destroyed leaving hundreds homeless.

It is understood the blaze swept through the informal settlement early on Sunday morning at Commissioner Street, Fairview.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said firefighters managed to contain the blaze.

Watch Gift of the Givers Ali Sablay speaking speaking about the fire at the Joe Slovo informal settlement

Joburg fire

“Upon arrival, firefighter crews found the 60 shacks fully engulfed with flames and leaving, a number of families displaced. Fortunately, the occupants managed to evacuate, and no casualties were reported.

“Fire Safety is currently conducting preliminary investigations to determine the cause of fire. Disaster Management is on scene to assist the affected families,” Radebe said.

ALSO READ: Cape Town’s Devil’s Peak fire contained, firefighters remain on alert

Joe Slovo fire

Meanwhile, in Cape Town, about 200 people have been left homeless after a fire destroyed 50 shacks in the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa on the Cape Flats.

The blaze gutted the shacks on Saturday night.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said the NGO is assisting those affected by the fire.

“Gift of the Givers team members are currently on site of a fire raging through the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa. It is a bleak Easter Weekend for these affected families as they could save no belongings especially with school opening up in the coming week.

“Credit due to the City of Cape Town fire department for bringing the fire under control and they are currently busy with mop-up operations to prevent any flare-ups. Gift of the Givers team members will be on site Sunday morning to assist the affected families with humanitarian assistance,” Sablay said.

📍 Fire in Langa, Joe Slovo happening now. Over 50 families estimated to have been affected. No fatalities



Fire fighters on scene! pic.twitter.com/jhqj2nD8p8 — Ta Phaks (@PhaksPhothinja) March 30, 2024

Devils Peak fire

Meanwhile, firefighters in Cape Town remain on high and monitor any flareup of a fire on the mountain slopes of Devil’s Peak.

The blaze which was contained at about 9:40pm on Friday night, broke out on the mountain slopes earlier.

Earlier, it was reported that strong winds were raising the intensity of the blaze. There were no reported damages to properties or any injuries as a result of the fire.

ALSO READ: Firefighters attacked in Eldorado Park, services to be affected