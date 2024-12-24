Analysts suggest a GNU as a solution to Mozambique instability

The situation in Mozambique is 'a tragic reminder of how elections are managed in the SADC countries'.

Empty streets and closed shops are seen in Maputo central districts on December 23, 2024. – Tension was mounting in Mozambique Monday with judges about to rule on its disputed election, with the opposition leader vowing “chaos” if the ruling party is confirmed as the winner in a standoff that has already claimed at least 130 lives. Picture: AFP

As violent protests in the strife-torn Mozambique continued on Tuesday, fuelled by that country’s Constitutional Council’s acknowledgement of irregularities in the recent polls, but declaring Frelimo a winner, political analysts have suggested a government of national unity (GNU) as a solution to instability.

Mozambique’s apex court has declared Daniel Francisco Chapo of Frelimo the winner of the disputed October presidential election — securing 65.17% of the vote.

Opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane, who received 24.29%, accused the ruling Frelimo party of vote-rigging — rejecting the court’s decision, with his supporters taking to the streets of Maputo, burning tyres and blocking roads.

Veteran SA politician Roelf Meyer, who played a key role in the country’s constitutional dispensation, joined a chorus of experts calling for a GNU to be established in Mozambique to quell political tensions and create stability.

“The solution to Mozambique is probably a GNU, which can happen through dialogue.

“Frelimo, however, resists that possibility — claiming an outright victory.

“The country is now paying a price and will continue to do so,” said Meyer.

“From what I hear, I think people are fed up with Frelimo — very much the same as with the Zanu PF in Zimbabwe.

“The difference is that Zimbabweans are punished when they protest, or they come to SA, no mobilisation,” he said.

Mozambique ‘a tragic reminder’

Political economist Dr Sam Koma described the situation in Mozambique as “a tragic reminder of how elections are managed in the SADC (SA Development Community) countries”.

“These countries barring Botswana and South Africa have a track record of disputed election outcomes.

“It is significant for these parties to consider national interest and act in a collective manner of averting a major civil unrest and economic catastrophe,” said Koma.

He said parties could only achieve stability by “considering forming a GNU with a view to ensuring power-sharing”.

A precedent was set in Zimbabwe in 2004, following a disputed election outcome.

University of Pretoria politics lecturer Roland Henwood said a GNU in Mozambique could only work “if all sides are willing to compromise and work together — something Frelimo should accept”.

“The importance of a credible election is at the heart of the crisis.

“For a GNU to be established, the election outcome will have to be negotiated — a very difficult decision and not necessarily the best outcome.

“Lack of reaction and guidance from SADC and countries such as South Africa, are indicative of the poor and self-centred leadership that is at the heart of much of what is playing out,” said Henwood.

He said Mozambique has entered “a cycle of instability and the decisions of leaders, especially in government and in government-aligned institutions, are inflaming the situation”.

“This is probably the result of many years of poor governance — a resultant loss of legitimacy, loss of trust”.

ANC welcomes results

In welcoming the court’s declaration of Frelimo as the election winner, the ANC said in a statement: “As a long-standing ally and partner of the people of Mozambique, the ANC reaffirms its respect for the constitutional processes and institutions that safeguard democracy in our region”.

The party called on all political parties, stakeholders and Mozambican citizens “to respect the declared outcomes and prioritise unity and national development”.

“‘This is a crucial moment to rise above divisions and work collectively to address the socio-economic challenges facing the nation.

“The ANC underscores the importance of dialogue, mutual respect, and a steadfast commitment to the will of the people in ensuring political stability and sustainable development.

“Renewing and uniting the people of Mozambique, while strengthening the historic ties between Frelimo and the ANC, is of mutual benefit in promoting people-to-people relationships — fostering inclusive economic growth for the shared prosperity of both nations,” said the ANC.

It said SA and Mozambique shared “a deep history rooted in the struggle for liberation and the pursuit of peace and prosperity for all”.

“The ANC remains committed to deepening these ties and working closely with Mozambique’s elected leadership to promote regional integration, economic development, and peace across our continent.”