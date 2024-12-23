Mozambique’s highest court confirms ruling party election victory

Mozambique's top court upheld contested election results, confirming Frelimo's extended rule.

Empty streets and closed shops are seen in Maputo central districts on December 23, 2024. – Tension was mounting in Mozambique Monday with judges about to rule on its disputed election, with the opposition leader vowing “chaos” if the ruling party is confirmed as the winner in a standoff that has already claimed at least 130 lives. (Photo by AFP)

Mozambique’s Constitutional Council, the nation’s highest court, confirmed Monday the disputed October election results that extended the ruling Frelimo party’s half-century grip on power.

Ruling party presidential candidate Daniel Chapo secured 65 percent of the vote, the seven-judge bench ruled, revising down the initial results of nearly 71 percent.

The final results follow two months of street protests that left more than one hundred people dead in the southern African country.

Two months of protesting in Mozambique

Second placed opposition leader Venancio Mondlane has said that the election was stolen from him. Several international observer missions have also said there were irregularities.

Mondlane, who has taken refuge abroad for fear of his safety, vowed to call “a popular uprising” if the Constitutional Council approved Chapo’s victory.

ALSO READ: Venancio Mondlane, the man leading Mozambique’s vote dispute from exile

“Difficult days will come,” said the 50-year-old, who appeals to disenchanted younger voters in a country of 33 million people marked by extensive poverty despite its abundant resources.

Tension was already mounting in the capital Maputo ahead of the court decision with many businesses shut.

The main roads into the city centre were barricaded by police and access to the presidential palace and Constitutional Council office shut, AFP journalists saw.

Chapo to take over from Nysui

Monday’s result lines up Chapo, a 47-year-old former provincial governor, to take over from President Filipe Nysui whose second term ends on January 15.

With limited experience in politics or government, Chapo would be Mozambique’s first president born after independence and the first not to have served as a Frelimo fighter.

ALSO READ: Trucks crossing Lebombo border into Mozambique to be escorted as political uncertainty continues

Frelimo has ruled the country since independence from Portugal in 1975.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Chido killed at least 120 people in Mozambique in its deadly rampage through the Indian Ocean last week, the country’s disaster management agency said Monday, up 26 from a previous toll.

Cyclone Chido death toll rises to 120

The cyclone, which devastated the French island territory of Mayotte before hitting the African mainland, also destroyed 110 000 homes in Mozambique, officials said.

After making landfall the storm ravaged the northern province of Cabo Delgado with gusts of around 260 kilometres (160 miles) per hour, pelting it with 250 millimetres (10 inches) of rain in a day.

More than 500 000 of the 700 000 Mozambicans affected by the storm — which experts say was made more intense by human-driven climate change — are concentrated in Cabo Delgado.

ALSO READ: Tensions peak in Mozambique as results due in disputed vote

– By: © Agence France-Presse