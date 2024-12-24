SA pushes for dialogue and stability in Mozambique

As unrest brews in Mozambique, South Africa calls for urgent dialogue and offers assistance to resolve the crisis and promote regional stability.

The South African government has called on all parties in Mozambique to commit to an urgent dialogue amid ongoing violence and disruptive protests.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola expressed the government’s concerns about the ongoing situation in the neighbouring country.

The Constitutional Council of Mozambique proclaimed the final electoral results, prompting this development.

On Monday, the council confirmed the disputed October election results, which extended the ruling Frelimo party’s power.

Constitutional Council of Mozambique confirm election results

The final results followed two months of street protests that left more than one hundred people dead.

“South Africa calls on all parties to commit to an urgent dialogue that will heal the country and set it on a new political and developmental trajectory,” Lamola said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The minister said South Africa is ready to assist Mozambique to facilitate this dialogue.

He added that the government will continue to work with the Southern African Development Community and other multilateral agencies in supporting a lasting solution to the current impasse.

“South Africa calls on all parties to exercise restraint and calm,” the minister said.

‘Restraint and calm’

Amid the reports of protesting in Mozambique, Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu visited the Lebombo Border to monitor the flow of traffic.

The premier announced that, based on engagements, protestors might target trucks, not private cars or taxis entering the country.

The authorities agreed to prohibit trucks from entering Mozambique until the situation stabilises.

“I’m not saying there is a state of unrest, but I’m saying that currently, the situation is not that good in Mozambique,” Ndlovu told the SABC.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, the ANC welcomed the official declaration of Mozambique’s election results but also called for dialogue.

ANC welcomed results

“The ANC underscores the importance of dialogue, mutual respect, and a steadfast commitment to the will of the people in ensuring political stability and sustainable development,” ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said in a statement.

“Renewing and uniting the people of Mozambique, while strengthening the historic ties between Frelimo and the ANC, is of mutual benefit in promoting people-to-people relationships and fostering inclusive economic growth for the shared prosperity of both nations.”

