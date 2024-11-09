No winners in Mozambique turmoil

There have been deaths and many injuries in Mozambique and the cost to the South African economy has been estimated at R10 million a day.

An armoured police vehicle is pictured on the side of a road in Maputo on November 6, 2024, a day after a protest against human rights violations and the lack of democracy in the country due to the results of the 2024 presidential elections. Mozambique’s defence minister on November 5, 2024 threatened to send in the military to halt weeks of deadly post-electoral protests he said were aimed at overthrowing the government. Rights groups said security forces killed around two dozen people in protests since an October 9 vote won by the ruling Frelimo party. (Photo by ALFREDO ZUNIGA / AFP)

Any conflict around the world is concerning. When it’s on your doorstep, it’s of even graver concern.

The violence and chaos rocking our eastern neighbour, Mozambique, is worrying.

The destructive protests in the aftermath of last month’s elections, which saw the Frelimo party extend its rule to 49 years with 71% of the vote, forced South Africa to close the Lebombo border post this week.

ALSO READ: SA-Mozambique Lebombo border reopens after army deployed [VIDEO]

There have been deaths and many injuries and the cost to the South African economy has been estimated at R10 million a day.

Moneyweb reported “of the 17.7 million tons of chrome ore and concentrate that South Africa exported in 2023 [an all-time high], 9.4 million, or 53%, was exported through Maputo – and by far most of that 9.4 million was trucked by road to Maputo.”

With just over a month to go until the busy period for the Christmas holidays, tourists will also be worried.

The Association of Southern African Travel Agents has warned travellers planning trips to Mozambique against going, for now.

Late yesterday afternoon at least the South African side of the Lebombo border was opened to allow Mozambican nationals in the country to head back home, but the conflict is far from settled.

Opposition presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane said: “I feel that there is a revolutionary atmosphere… that shows that we are on the verge of a unique historical and political transition in the country.

“We want the popular will expressed at the polls on 9 October to be restored. People have realised it wasn’t possible to bring profound change in Mozambique without taking risks. Now they have to free themselves.”

There are no winners here. Each day this is not resolved, the damage just keeps adding up.