Stop the trucks from SA: Fresh Mozambique disruptions likely amid calls for ‘crippling protests’

'We are going to paralyse all activities from Wednesday to Friday," said Mozambiques opposition leader.

An armoured police vehicle is pictured on the side of a road in Maputo. Picture: ALFREDO ZUNIGA / AFP

Mozambique’s opposition leader on Monday called for crippling protests this week over contested elections won by the ruling Frelimo party, in power since the country’s 1975 independence from Portugal.

Venancio Mondlane, who won 20 percent of the October 9 vote according to the election authority, claims the ballot was rigged. Protests over the results have already claimed 30 lives, according to Human Rights Watch.

“We are going to paralyse all activities [from Wednesday to Friday]”‘, Mondlane said on social media.

Stop the trucks from SA

He asked supporters to demonstrate in the capital Maputo, the provincial capitals, along the country’s borders and at the southern African country’s ports.

He urged truckers to stop bringing in goods from neighbouring South Africa to Maputo port.

President Filipe Nyusi is expected to step down at the end of a two-term limit in January and hand over to the Frelimo party’s victorious candidate, Daniel Chapo.

Popular among young voters, Mondlane, a 50-year-old former radio presenter, was until June part of the longstanding opposition party Renamo.

He then joined the Optimistic Party for the Development of Mozambique (Podemos).

Keeping SA safe

South African minister of defence Angie Motshekga told local radio station Power 98.7 that stability was needed in Mozambique to keep South Africa safe.

“We have to make sure that Mozambique is stable for us to be safe. You would have seen what happened when Zimbabwe collapsed. It collapsed on our heads,” she said.

The SA army was dispatched to the Lebombo border between the two countries last week after protests broke out around Maputo and closed the border.

Queues of trucks snaking dozens of kilometres long were stuck at the border, as reports of looting spread.

According to Moneyweb, the disruption cost SA companies at least R5 billion by Friday morning