WATCH: Pilgrims commence final rites of Hajj as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha

Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah said more than 1.83 million Muslims performed Hajj in 2024.

In South Africa, Muslims will be celebrating Eid al-Adha on Monday (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

Masses of Muslim pilgrims on Sunday embarked on a symbolic stoning of the devil known as the Jamarat in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the annual hajj draws to a close.

After casting pebbles in the “stoning of the devil” for three days, marking the final days of Hajj and the start of the Eid al-Adha religious holiday, pilgrims celebrations for Muslims around the world.

Once the Hajj is over, men are expected to shave their heads and remove the Ihram (shroud-like white garments worn during the pilgrimage), and women to snip a lock of hair in a sign of renewal and rebirth.

Watch Makkah Imam, Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly saying a prayer for Palestine

Dua for Palestine 🤲 by Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly | #Hajj Arafat Khutbah 2024 pic.twitter.com/ncDdasOlIE June 15, 2024

Thereafter, the pilgrims return to Makkah to perform a farewell “tawaf” – circling seven times around the holy Ka’ba before heading home to their respective countries.

In South Africa, Muslims will be celebrating Eid al-Adha on Monday.

ALSO READ: LISTEN: Naledi Pandor’s son talks about his first Hajj

Mount of mercy

In a briefing, Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah said more than 1.83 million Muslims performed Hajj in 2024.

On Saturday, Muslims from around the world converged on Mount Arafat, a hill near Makkah for the holiest day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The ritual at Mount Arafat, known as the hill of mercy, is often the most memorable for pilgrims and the culmination of Hajj, stand shoulder to shoulder, feet to feet, asking God for mercy, blessings, prosperity and good health.

Pilgrims on Mount Arafat. Photo: Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo

Forging unity

Many pilgrims said they would pray for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, more than eight months into the Israel’s attack that has left tens of thousands dead.

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered his final speech, known as the Farewell Sermon, at the sacred mount 1,435 years ago. In the sermon, the Prophet Muhammad called for equality and unity among Muslims.

Delivering Hajj sermon at Masjid-e-Nimrah in Arafat, which reached a staggering one billion listeners worldwide, Makkah Imam, Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly called Muslims to forge unity, saying it would surely lead to salvation of the Ummah (Muslim community) in addition to averting any discords or divisions.

“Muslims should exhibit best of the manners as only those who will have good manners will be close to the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) on the day of judgment.”

Makkah Imam, Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly called Muslims to forge unity. Photo: X/@LiveupdatesUS

Palestine

Sheikh Muaiqly also prayed for peace in Palestine.

“Pray for our brothers and sisters in Palestine who have been touched by harm and have suffered from harm.”

Saudi Arabia hosted about a 1,000 family members of Palestinians killed or wounded in Gaza for the Hajj pilgrimage

The initiative was organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs under a directive of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program.

Muslim pilgrims pray at dawn on Mount Arafat. Photo: Fadel Senna/AFP

Hajj

Hajj is one of the largest religious gatherings on Earth is one of the five pillars of Islam. The rituals officially started on Friday when pilgrims moved from Makkah’s Grand Mosque to the plains of Mina, a desert plain just outside the city.

More than a million Muslim pilgrims started the Hajj pilgrimage on Friday. [Fadel Senna/AFP]

The Hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives.

ALSO READ: Million-plus begin hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war