World

Home » News » World

Avatar photo

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

4 Apr 2024

11:00 pm

Poland slams ‘outrageous’ remarks by Israeli envoy over aid worker’s death

The deadly strike in Gaza reignited tensions between the two nations that have seen a number of diplomatic rows over the past years, notably on Holocaust history and remembrance.

Andrzej Duda

(FILES) Polish President Andrzej Duda addresses the audience during a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on March 14, 2024. – Poland’s conservative President Andrzej Duda on March 29, 2024 vetoed a proposal to restore prescription-free emergency contraception which was reversed by the previous nationalist government. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday denounced “outrageous” remarks by the Israeli ambassador to Warsaw over the death of a Polish aid worker in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

The airstrike on Monday killed seven staff of the US-based food charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), including 35-year-old Polish citizen, Damian Sobol.

ALSO READ: Survivor describes Hamas attack on Israel as a ‘second Holocaust’

Israeli ambassador Yacov Livne gave an interview late Wednesday in which he stopped short of apologising for the incident despite being repeatedly asked to do so.

Duda on Thursday called his remarks “not very fortunate, in short, outrageous,” adding that “the ambassador is the biggest problem for the state of Israel in its relations with Poland“.

The deadly strike in Gaza reignited tensions between the two nations that have seen a number of diplomatic rows over the past years, notably on Holocaust history and remembrance.

Poland was occupied by Nazi Germany during World War II and lost six million citizens including three million Jews.

ALSO READ: Musk visits Auschwitz and will address anti-Semitism online in Poland

Polish officials have warned the Israeli strike that killed the relief workers was likely to increase anti-Semitism in Poland.

“If the ambassador decides to make public appearances in our media, he should use this opportunity to offer a simple, human apology,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Thursday.

The Israeli envoy was summoned for talks Friday at the Polish foreign ministry to discuss Israel’s “responsibility” for the aid worker’s death.

Polish authorities have called for Israel to provide compensation to the victim’s family.

“Compensation by the Israeli state should simply be paid for the sake of decency, for the sake of principles,” Duda said.

© Agence France-Presse

Read more on these topics

Gaza Holocaust Israel Palestine Poland

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula granted R50k bail with conditions
Courts Former prisons minister Mapisa-Nqakula wants to avoid jail – says they’re unsafe, lack proper medical care
Local Soccer Luke Fleurs, the ‘son’ who was loved by all who knew him
Local News WATCH: 5 men versus a python – who wins?
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs killed in hijacking

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe