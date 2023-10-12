Survivor describes Hamas attack on Israel as a ‘second Holocaust’

The attack on Israel by Palestinian Hamas militants is like a second Holocaust, according to International Christian Embassy’s national director Vivienne Myburgh, who was trapped and caught up in the Israel and Gaza Strip war. More than 100 bodies were found in the Israeli kibbutz, Be’eri, after Hamas’ first wave of attacks last Saturday, as details emerged of the horror which unfolded when militants launched a shocking and deadly attack. 'Biggest shock' Be’eri, a self-sustaining farming community of 1 200 residents near Gaza, was one of first places targeted by militants, who breached the border early on Saturday morning. It…

The attack on Israel by Palestinian Hamas militants is like a second Holocaust, according to International Christian Embassy’s national director Vivienne Myburgh, who was trapped and caught up in the Israel and Gaza Strip war.

More than 100 bodies were found in the Israeli kibbutz, Be’eri, after Hamas’ first wave of attacks last Saturday, as details emerged of the horror which unfolded when militants launched a shocking and deadly attack.

‘Biggest shock’

Be’eri, a self-sustaining farming community of 1 200 residents near Gaza, was one of first places targeted by militants, who breached the border early on Saturday morning. It was among the hardest hit. Israeli authorities revealed civilians were killed and others taken hostage.

Myburgh, who was in a tour group of 23 people in Israel, said being stuck was traumatic. On Saturday morning at her Dead Sea hotel, news starting circulating about the attack.

“More and more details started coming through. We did not know what to think. Firstly, we were just wondering how they even got in and how did an intelligence failure happen – that Israel did not even know this was happening. Israel is quite sophisticated normally with their security and their intelligence.

“So, that was the biggest shock… It was just surreal for us.”

As the military removed people from the kibbutz, some members from the community fled and sought refuge at the hotel.

“The others came to the hotel where we were because it was one of the safest places in Israel.”

Myburgh said these “barbaric terrorists came towards the first communities”, right near the Gaza fence, where innocent families and children had to experience and witness the most terrifying acts of violence.

“They are used to rockets and sirens coming across and they are used to having to run into their bomb shelter, which already is traumatic. But they are not used to seeing figures in black coming at them, shooting and kidnapping – and worse – killing children and babies,” she said

“They were butchered, and more than 200 of them are missing or killed. They found babies murdered in their beds. I don’t know what kind of person can do this.

“And the stats are now that above 1 200 people were murdered on that day. It’s like another Holocaust. The last time so many Jewish children, women and innocent people were murdered and butchered was in the Holocaust. This is too horrendous for words.”

She continued: “I spoke to a father, an elderly man, named Tom. He’s a Jew who’s come to live in Israel from England and his eight-year-old daughter was kidnapped by these barbarians.

“She’s in Gaza right now and he does not know if she’s alive or dead, if they’re abusing her or not. I don’t think anybody understands what (people are) going through.”

‘Barbaric nature’ of Hamas and Palestinians

Myburgh said the incursion showed “the total hatred and barbaric nature of Hamas and the Palestinians” in that territory.

“This shows where their focus is and how they think. I just hope the world can recognise what is going on … that these are the people the world is asking Israel to negotiate with and make peace.

“Hamas is a recognised terror organisation. People separate Hamas from the other Palestinians and say the Palestinian (National) Authority is not the same, but that’s not true. They are the same.

“Former president Yasser Arafat and current president Mahmoud Abbas rejoice when Jews are killed.

“Hamas is just very honest with their agenda.

“The world now needs to recognise who they are and that their hatred is evil.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) called for access to health and humanitarian assistance on the fourth day of conflict.

“In Gaza, hospitals are running on backup generators with fuel likely to run out in the coming days,” it said.

“They have exhausted the supplies WHO pre-positioned before the escalation. WHO is urgently working to procure medical supplies locally to meet demand and preparing supplies from its Global Medical Logistics Hub in Dubai, UAE.”

Myburgh added statements that Israel was to blame for the oppression of the Palestinians were absurd. This narrative, whether by the ANC, Anglican Church in South Africa, World Council of Churches or the SA Council of Churches, that Israel deserved this was entirely the opposite, she said.

“The only reason the Palestinians are oppressed in any way, that there are still refugee camps within these territories – which is not something Israel’s promoting; their own people still keep their people in refugee camps – is because of this hatred they foster,” she said.

