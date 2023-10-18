World

Home » News » World

Avatar photo

By AFP

2 minute read

18 Oct 2023

02:02 am

Russia says ‘no proof’ North Korea sending weapons

Russia and North Korea, historic allies, are both under rafts of global sanctions -- Moscow for its Ukraine offensive, Pyongyang for its nuclear weapon tests.

Russia says 'no proof' North Korea sending weapons

FILE. This pool image distributed by Sputnik agency shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (L) on September 13, 2023. (Photo by Vladimir SMIRNOV / POOL / AFP)

The Kremlin said on Tuesday there was “no proof” North Korea was sending supplies of weapons to Russia, after Washington released images purportedly showing arms shipments from Pyongyang.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelled to Russia last month and met President Vladimir Putin, sparking speculation among Western countries over the possibility of a potential arms deal.

ALSO READ: Putin says Israel-Gaza conflict shows US ‘failure’ in Middle East

“They report this all the time, without providing any proof,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies when asked about the reported arms shipments.

The White House said on Friday that North Korea had already delivered over 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks for use in Ukraine.

While Russia said no agreements were signed during Kim’s visit in September, Putin said he saw “possibilities” for military cooperation.

ALSO READ: Putin accepts Kim’s invitation to visit North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to arrive in the reclusive country on Wednesday for a two-day visit. Details of the trip remain unclear.

Russia and North Korea, historic allies, are both under rafts of global sanctions — Moscow for its Ukraine offensive, Pyongyang for its nuclear weapon tests.

North Korea, which the United States has previously accused of supplying shells to Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, is a mass producer of conventional weaponry and is known to be sitting on large stocks of Soviet-era war material.

ALSO READ: Seoul summons Russian ambassador after Kim-Putin summit

Read more on these topics

Kim Jong-Un north korea Russia Vladimir Putin

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Public Protector’s office wants Mkhwebane to pay back R2.1 million for ‘unauthorised’ accommodation
News Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens case over alleged prison assault
Politics WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng
Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe