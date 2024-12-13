Temperatures expected to hit the 40s in Limpopo today

Residents have been warned to stay out of the heat.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a weather alert for a heatwave in Limpopo and other provinces on Friday.

The weather service has advised residents to take care of themselves as temperatures are expected to hit the 40s in Limpopo today.

“A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State and the northern and north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal,” warned the weather service.

“Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of KZN, Lowveld of Mpumalanga, as well as Lowveld, Valley and Western Bushveld of Limpopo.”

Source: South African Weather Service

Temperatures are expected to go as high as 45 degrees in Musina, 42 degrees in Thohoyandou, 44 in Giyani and Phalaborwa and 42 in Makhado.

Elsewhere in the country, the weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions.

“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of Northern Cape, western parts of Free State and over Walter Sisulu and Makana Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape as well as Greater Giyani and Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipalities in Limpopo,” said the weather service on Friday.

Heatwave tips for Limpopo residents

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued several tips on keeping yourself safe during a heatwave to avoid health complications.