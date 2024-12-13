Temperatures expected to hit the 40s in Limpopo today
Residents have been warned to stay out of the heat.
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a weather alert for a heatwave in Limpopo and other provinces on Friday.
The weather service has advised residents to take care of themselves as temperatures are expected to hit the 40s in Limpopo today.
“A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State and the northern and north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal,” warned the weather service.
“Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of KZN, Lowveld of Mpumalanga, as well as Lowveld, Valley and Western Bushveld of Limpopo.”
Temperatures are expected to go as high as 45 degrees in Musina, 42 degrees in Thohoyandou, 44 in Giyani and Phalaborwa and 42 in Makhado.
Elsewhere in the country, the weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions.
“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of Northern Cape, western parts of Free State and over Walter Sisulu and Makana Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape as well as Greater Giyani and Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipalities in Limpopo,” said the weather service on Friday.
Heatwave tips for Limpopo residents
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued several tips on keeping yourself safe during a heatwave to avoid health complications.
- Keep your body cool and hydrated.
- Keep your home cool.
- Protect infants and children.
- Stay out of the heat. Avoid going outside during the hottest time of the ay.
- Stay in the shade. Remember that reported temperatures are measured in the shade, and it can be 10-15˚C hotter in the sun.
- Avoid strenuous physical activity if you can. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which can be in the morning between 4am and 7am
- Do not leave children or animals in parked vehicles.
- Move to the coolest room in the home, especially at night.
- If it is not possible to keep your home cool, spend 2–3 hours of the day in a cool place (such as an airconditioned public building).
- Regularly check in with vulnerable people in your circle – especially people over 65 years old and those with heart, lung, or kidney conditions, a disability, and living alone.
