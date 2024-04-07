Russia says Ukraine drone hit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant Moscow

The drone hit the nuclear plant's canteen, wounding three staff members, one of them severely.

Russia on Sunday said that a Ukraine drone attack hit the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) urged restraint.

The Zaporizhzhia atomic plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since the start of their 2022 Ukraine offensive.

Nuclear plant samage: Six power units affected by the strike

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the dome of the sixth power unit of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” the Moscow-controlled management of the plant said on social media.

It said there was no radioactive release as a result of the attack.

The (IAEA) said it was told by the Russian-installed management that a “drone detonated on site today.”

“I urge to refrain from actions that contradict the five IAEA principles and jeopardise nuclear safety,” the UN agency’s director Rafael Grossi said.

Three injured

Russia’s nuclear agency ROSATOM urged the West and Grossi to “categorically condemn the attempt to escalate the situation around the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe.”

It said the drone hit the plant’s canteen, wounding three staff members, one of them “severely.”

“Luckily, there is no critical damage or casualties and the radiation level at the station and territory around it has not changed,” the agency said.

— By Agence France-Presse

