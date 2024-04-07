World

By Agence France Presse

8 Apr 2024

Russia says Ukraine drone hit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant Moscow

The drone hit the nuclear plant's canteen, wounding three staff members, one of them severely.

Ukrainian service members look for unexploded shells after a fighting with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of 26 February 2022. Photo: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Russia on Sunday said that a Ukraine drone attack hit the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) urged restraint.

The Zaporizhzhia atomic plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since the start of their 2022 Ukraine offensive.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Cyril 'takes sides' on war

Nuclear plant samage: Six power units affected by the strike

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the dome of the sixth power unit of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” the Moscow-controlled management of the plant said on social media.

It said there was no radioactive release as a result of the attack.

The (IAEA) said it was told by the Russian-installed management that a “drone detonated on site today.”

“I urge to refrain from actions that contradict the five IAEA principles and jeopardise nuclear safety,” the UN agency’s director Rafael Grossi said.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Kyiv has killed many innocent people'

Three injured

Russia’s nuclear agency ROSATOM urged the West and Grossi to “categorically condemn the attempt to escalate the situation around the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe.”

War in Ukraine – A battle fought in the minds

It said the drone hit the plant’s canteen, wounding three staff members, one of them “severely.”

“Luckily, there is no critical damage or casualties and the radiation level at the station and territory around it has not changed,” the agency said.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sitting on the fence suits SA

