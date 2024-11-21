SA welcomes ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant and Deif

South Africa commends the ICC for addressing war crimes in Palestine, calling for global support to enforce arrest warrants.

The South African government has welcomed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defence minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas’ military chief Mohammed Deif.

On Thursday, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for “crimes against humanity and war crimes” committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest.

A warrant had also been issued for Deif, it added.

‘Significant development’ – SA govt

The South African government said in a statement from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) that the ICC’s move is a significant development in addressing the situation in Palestine.

“South Africa reaffirms its commitment to international law and urges all state parties to act in accordance with their obligations in the Rome Statute,” the department said.

“We call on the global community to uphold the rule of law and ensure accountability for human rights violations.”

The arrest warrants were initially classified as “secret” to protect witnesses and safeguard the conduct of the investigations, the ICC said.

However, the tribunal said the Chamber decided to release the information “since conduct similar to that addressed in the warrant of arrest appears to be ongoing”.

“Moreover, the Chamber considers it to be in the interest of victims and their families that they are made aware of the warrants’ existence.”

EFF applauds ICC issuing arrest warrants

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) applauded the ICC for issuing arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant.

“The warrants hold them accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against Palestinians, including starvation, persecution, and obstructing humanitarian aid,” the EFF said in a statement on Thursday.

The party also reaffirmed its solidarity with Palestine’s “struggle for freedom and justice” and urged the international community to support the ICC’s efforts to enforce the warrants.

“Justice for Palestine can no longer be delayed,” said the EFF.