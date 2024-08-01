Spanish PM appeals for calm in Venezuela after disputed election

Nicolas Maduro, was awarded victory and a third six-year term, in a result that the opposition has denounced as "fraud."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reacts following the presidential election results in Caracas on July 29, 2024. – Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro won reelection with 51.2 percent of votes cast Sunday, the electoral council announced, after a campaign tainted by claims of opposition intimidation and fears of fraud. (Photo by JUAN BARRETO / AFP)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday appealed for calm in Venezuela where protests have left 12 people dead and dozens injured since a disputed presidential election over the weekend.

“I make a firm appeal for calm, civic-mindedness and respect for the fundamental rights of all Venezuelans,” the Socialist premier told a news conference, adding he was following “with concern the events” in the former Spanish colony.

Venezuela’s pro-government National Electoral Council (CNE) awarded victory in Sunday’s elections to Nicolas Maduro, giving him a third six-year term, in a result that the opposition has denounced as “fraud.”

ALSO READ: Fresh protests loom in Venezuela in wake of disputed vote

Security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets Monday at protesters who claimed the election was stolen, flooding the streets with chants of “This government is going to fall!”

The Foro Penal human rights NGO, however, said at least 11 people — two of them minors — have died in the unrest while the military has reported one death among its ranks.

ALSO READ: World leaders react to disputed Venezuela election result

Sanchez also joined international calls for the CNE, which is loyal to the regime, to provide a detailed breakdown of votes cast to prove Maduro won.

‘Transparency is imperative in electoral recount operations. To be able to recognise the results, we need to be able to check the votes from all the polling stations,” he said.

© Agence France-Presse

A:SP READ: SA observers declare Venezuela’s elections ‘free and fair’